NBA European League Could Launch in 2027 or 2028

A new basketball league based in Europe that the NBA and FIBA are planning to launch could begin play in 2027 or 2028, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said Tuesday.

NBA European League Could Start Near 2028 Olympics

Speaking at a conference hosted by Front Office Sports, Silver called a 2027 start “ambitious, no doubt about it” mainly because of the problems that still need to be worked out.

Silver also made it clear that the timeline could be two to three years, stating that existing arenas across Europe could be used in the early stages until more modern infrastructure is built.

“I don’t think I’d want to go much longer than ’28,” Silver said. “The opportunity is now to do something like this. … I would say I’m enthusiastic about it.”

According to The Associated Press, Silver reiterated earlier this year that an inaugural season for a European league will have a greater impact if it takes place close to the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

New League Might Have 16 Teams

The NBA and FIBA, the sport’s global governing body, announced plans in March to form a new European league. An early proposal called for the new league to have 16 teams.

Existing European clubs like Real Madrid, Fenerbahce Istanbul, and Barcelona are expected to figure into the NBA’s plans for the new league, as well as other top soccer clubs like Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.

Silver is also pushing for a salary-cap system.

“We feel now is the time to move to that next stage,” Silver noted, per The Athletic’s Mike Vorkunov. “At our board meeting today there was enthusiastic support from our club owners about continuing to explore this opportunity.”

The NBA brought on JPMorgan Chase and Raine Group to advise on finances and strategy going forward.

New League Would Challenge EuroLeague

A partnership between the NBA and FIBA would give the EuroLeague some competition.

“I recognize there’s enormous history and tradition here in European basketball, and we want to respect those traditions,” Silver said in Paris in January.

“Obviously, the United States is used to closed leagues; Europe is used to open leagues with promotion, relegation, etc. So we’re looking at all those facets.

About one in every six current NBA players is European, including Denver’s Nikola Jokic from Serbia, Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo from Greece, Los Angeles Lakers’ Luka Doncic from Slovenia, and San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama from France.

Jokic and Antetokounmpo have combined for five of the last seven MVP awards.

“Basketball’s probably the fastest-growing sport in the world right now, and it’s a huge No. 2 sport in Europe behind soccer, so I think there’s a real opportunity,” Silver added.