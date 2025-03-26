NBA European League To Be Discussed By Board Of Governors

An NBA European league in partnership with FIBA is on tap to be discussed at the next Board of Governors Meeting to be held this week.

There is the possibility of an annual competition held in Europe or an NBA-operated league.

“At this week’s NBA Board of Governors meeting, the league will report on its exploration of a new men’s basketball league in Europe, in partnership with FIBA,” a league spokesperson said in a statement Tuesday.

The NBA has made games in Europe a staple in recent seasons, the San Antonio Spurs taking on the Indiana Pacers in Paris twice this season.

To no one’s surprise, there is a huge commercial opportunity to be had with some sort of expansion into Europe. NBA commissioner Adam Silver, who has overseen several initiatives that have prioritized global expansion, knows this is an important step.

“We are looking very closely to see if there’s an opportunity to professionalize the game to another level here, to create a larger commercial opportunity,” Silver said in January. “And not just because commercial opportunity suggests you can grow revenue, but because we believe that with markets, if you can create proper incentives, you can get significant additional investment. And ultimately, that’s the way to grow the game at all levels.”

European Expansion Appears Natural Next Step

Nikola Jokic is from Serbia. Giannis Antetokounmpo is from Greece. Luka Doncic is from Slovenia. Wembanyama may be the face of the league for the next decade.

Europe’s fingerprints are all over the NBA now and so this looks like such a logical step forward. The fact that these are the best players the league has to offer certainly helps matters.

As a side note, it would be interesting if this opened the door for a Team USA vs. Team World game. It’s an idea that has increasingly gained traction in recent years.

At this year’s All-Star Game, teams were divided into Kenny’s Young Stars, Chuck’s Global Stars, and Shaq’s OGs. The global stars team included Jokic, Antetokounmpo, Wembanyama, Pascal Siakam, and Alperen Sengun. Doncic wasn’t selected due to injury.

Team governors will be curious to see how their pockets can be further filled. That’s where the NBA and FIBA have to have a coherent, sustainable plan to sell.

The meeting will be held in New York and takes place this week.