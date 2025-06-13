NBA Executive Anticipates Most Draft Pick Trade Activity Ever

An NBA executive anticipates the most draft pick trade activity in league history at the 2025 NBA Draft. ESPN’s Bobby Marks revealed the information when making an appearance on NBA Today.

There is one major reason for this level of trade activity involving draft picks. Several teams in the lottery are expected to be playoff teams next season and so are considering using their pick for a seasoned contributor.

“I talked to one league executive this morning—he thinks we’re going to see the most activity as far as tradeable picks in this year’s first round,” Marks said.

The only certainty so far for the draft is that the Dallas Mavericks will select Cooper Flagg.

Even the second overall pick, currently belonging to the San Antonio Spurs, could be in play. Dylan Harper is widely expected to be selected second overall.

There are also a few teams that own multiple first round picks and so are looking at trade options.

Which Teams Are In Draft Pick Trade Mix?

As mentioned earlier, even the Spurs have reportedly had conversations about trading their pick to the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers currently own the third pick in the draft. The Spurs also own the 14th pick in the draft.

San Antonio is intent on being very competitive next season. Currently with a core of Victor Wembanyama, De’Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle, the debate will be between having a veteran campaigner or adding Dylan Harper.

The Houston Rockets were the second seed this season and may also look to use their 10th overall pick to acquire a playoff-ready contributor.

Over in Atlanta, the Hawks own the 13th and 22nd overall picks. They are reportedly looking at options where both can be packaged for a higher pick.

Currently in the NBA Finals, the Oklahoma City Thunder are in a similar situation with the 15th and 24th overall pick.

The Toronto Raptors have been rumored to be searching for a star veteran to add. Facilitating that would almost certainly include packaging the ninth overall pick that they own.