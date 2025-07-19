NBA Executives Monitoring Trae Young’s Status With Hawks

NBA executives have been “closely watching and monitoring” the long-term status of Atlanta Hawks star point guard Trae Young, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

“Executives in Las Vegas were closely watching and monitoring the future and status of Atlanta’s Trae Young,” Charania reported during a Friday appearance on NBA Today.

Trae Young Eligible To Sign Four-Year, $229 Million Extension

Per Spotrac, Young still has two seasons remaining on a five-year, $215 million deal that he signed with Atlanta in 2021. That includes a $49 million player option for the 2026-27 season.

The four-time All-Star is now eligible to receive a four-year, $229 million contract extension. Had Young been named All-NBA this past season, he would have been eligible to ink a five-year, $345 million super max extension.

Although trade rumors will potentially heat up if Young and the Hawks are unable to come to terms on a new extension, the 2018 first-rounder appears committed to Atlanta.

“But Trae Young, by all accounts I’m told is locked in,” Charania added. “He’s excited about this team. He really believes this team is as close to that team that made it to the Eastern Conference finals. If there is no extension, I would not be surprised if he just waits until the 2026 summer.”

Hawks Traded For Kristaps Porzingis, Added Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Young is coming off an exceptional season with the Hawks during the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 24.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, a career high and league-leading 11.6 assists, 1.2 steals, and 36 minutes per contest in 76 games.

Atlanta has failed to make the playoffs in each of the past two seasons, and the team hasn’t made it out of the first round since upsetting the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7 of its 2021 second-round series.

The Hawks have seen several notable departures this offseason, including Clint Capela, Georges Niang, Caris LeVert, Terance Mann, and Larry Nance Jr.

Atlanta, however, did acquire center Kristaps Porzingis as part of a three-team trade involving the Boston Celtics before added guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker on a four-year deal worth $62 million.

The Hawks also signed sharpshooter Luke Kennard to a one-year, $11 million contract in free agency.