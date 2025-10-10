Silver Discusses Future of Women’s Basketball in China

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver revealed Friday that the WNBA could soon make its debut in China. Speaking courtside with CNBC from Macao, where the NBA is hosting its first games in the region since 2019, Silver emphasized the growing enthusiasm for women’s basketball among Chinese fans.

“We have to get through a new collective bargaining agreement with our players,” Silver said. “But once we do, there’s so much interest in women’s basketball here, I think we’d love to bring a WNBA game to Macao or to mainland China.”

The remarks came during the NBA’s first return to China in six years, as the league works to rebuild and expand its presence in its second-largest global market.

Renewed Push to Grow Basketball in China

The NBA’s audience in China remains massive despite previous tensions. League data shows that roughly 425 million Chinese fans follow NBA team, league, and player accounts across various social media platforms. Silver said the league’s focus now includes not only bringing back live NBA action but also investing in long-term player development within the country.

To that end, the NBA announced a new partnership with the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) on Friday. The collaboration will aim to develop elite Chinese players, coaches, and referees, with the goal of deepening the basketball talent pool and promoting international exchange.

“Let’s do more to develop the game here, really at the youth level,” Silver said. “If they have Chinese players in the NBA, that takes interest to a whole another level.”

China’s Basketball Legacy and Global Reach

According to league records, sixteen Chinese players have appeared in either the NBA or WNBA. The most famous among them, Yao Ming, became an international icon and helped popularize basketball throughout China. Silver’s comments suggest the NBA hopes to recreate that surge in interest — this time with women’s basketball leading the charge.

As the WNBA continues to grow its international reach, China could become a critical part of its expansion. With massive fan engagement, established basketball infrastructure, and a history of producing elite talent, the country appears ready to welcome the WNBA spotlight once the league finalizes its new player agreement.