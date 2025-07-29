NBA Fans Celebrate Lakers’ Signing of Former UNC Star

The LA Lakers have made headlines this week with the signing of former college standout RJ Davis. The 23-year-old guard, who starred at the University of North Carolina, was officially announced as part of the Lakers’ training camp roster, joining Eric Dixon, Arthur Kaluma, and Augustas Marčiulionis.

Via The Los Angeles Lakers: “The Los Angeles Lakers have signed guard RJ Davis, forward Eric Dixon, forward Arthur Kaluma, and guard Augustas Marčiulionis.”

Davis had an impressive collegiate career, especially during his junior season, where he averaged 21.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc. His scoring ability and shooting efficiency made him one of the top players in college basketball last season, and fans have taken notice of his transition to the professional level.

CAREER-HIGH 42 POINTS FOR RJ DAVIS 🔥 He scored more than half of UNC’s points in their win over Miami 🤯 pic.twitter.com/3WaEe8GWCL — ESPN (@espn) February 27, 2024

Though Davis is not expected to make the Lakers’ 15-man regular season roster immediately, the franchise has a history of successfully developing young, undrafted talent. Players like Austin Reaves and Alex Caruso started out similarly and grew into key contributors.

Reactions across social media have been overwhelmingly supportive. Fans of both the Lakers and UNC expressed excitement for Davis’ opportunity.

SOME FAN REACTIONS

@iam_ce_dephrent posted: “RJ??!!!Let’s go! Idk if ppl understand how solid dude was at UNC.”

@denze.l_j added: “I liked Rjs game during the summer league.”

@charliesarafian said: “No way people don’t know who RJ Davis is.”

@DaveWal10876151 shared: “Congratulations RJ. That hard work paid off. You definitely earned a shot. Keep up the good work my man.”

UNC fans also chimed in, showing their pride.

@cameronkobe24 wrote: “We love you RJ gonna miss you as a tarheel.”

@emanuelv24 said: “My UNC heart is glad to see RJ with my fav NBA team.”

@DreMakinMONAY concluded: “This is awesome!! Only the start. Can’t teach heart & Hussle.”

As training camp approaches, Davis will look to prove himself in hopes of earning a more permanent role. With talent, drive, and fan support on his side, he’s a name to watch in the Lakers’ preseason storylines.