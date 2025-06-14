NBA Finals: Gilgeous-Alexander’s Clutch Heroics Rescues Thunder In Game 4

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s clutch time heroics rescued the Oklahoma City Thunder from falling into a 3-1 series deficit and instead head back home with the NBA Finals knotted at two games apiece against the Indiana Pacers.

In the final five minutes of the fourth quarter, the new league MVP poured in 15 points to help the Thunder rally from what was a 10-point late third quarter deficit. Oklahoma City emerged victorious, 111-104, after outscoring Indiana 31-17 in the fourth.

The 15 points Gilgeous-Alexander scored in the clutch is the most a player has scored in the final five minutes of a Finals game since 1971. He finished the game with 35 points, three rebounds and three steals despite facing constant pressure from Andrew Nembhard all game.

Gilgeous-Alexander was ably supported by his two co-stars in this one. Jalen Williams was excellent in finishing with 27 points, seven rebounds and three assists while shooting a perfect 11-for-11 at the free throw line. Chet Holmgren battled an ankle issue to collect 14 points and 15 rebounds.

Alex Caruso was the team’s unsung hero once again as he finished with 20 points on 7-of-9 shooting as well as five steals. He was spectacular on the defensive end and made a couple of surprisingly difficult shots on offense, too.

Indiana will certainly feel as if it missed out on a golden opportunity to take a commanding 3-1 series lead.

The Pacers looked in control for most of the game as Pascal Siakam led the way with 20 points, eight rebounds, five assists and five steals. Tyrese Haliburton had 18 points and seven assists but missed all but one of his seven three-point attempts. He also had five turnovers facing a difficult time against Luguentz Dort.

NBA Finals Down To Best Of Three

This has turned into one of the best NBA Finals in recent memory. Both teams are playing extremely hard but there’s also an inexperience factor that has contributed to both teams being unable to pull away from each other.

Siakam and Caruso are the only two players with previous championship experience across both rosters. The depth of both teams allows for relentless effort over the course of the 48 minutes and contributed to the lack of separation.

Game 5 will be Monday at 8:30 p.m. EST in Oklahoma City.