The NBA fined Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane $35,000 after he threw the ball at New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby during Sunday’s matchup at Madison Square Garden. The league labeled the act as unsportsmanlike and issued the fine on Monday.

The Incident

The moment occurred with just over six minutes left in the fourth quarter. Bane grabbed a loose ball near the baseline and then fired it at Anunoby, who was on the floor near the basket stanchion. The ball hit Anunoby in the back, which led the Knicks forward to stand up and confront Bane. Officials assessed Bane a technical foul.

Commentators and fans questioned the intent behind the throw. Bane had clear control of the ball, and the situation did not call for a quick inbound or a basketball play. The sequence sparked immediate boos from the crowd, which grew louder each time Bane touched the ball for the rest of the game.

Reactions From Players and Around the League

Anunoby tried to minimize the moment after the game. He called it “funny” and said he still views Bane as a “good dude.” His response helped prevent the tension from escalating further.

Former NBA players weighed in with sharper criticism. Many argued that the act crossed a line, suggesting that the league must protect players from actions that feel intentional and avoidable.

Impact on the Magic

Orlando continues to search for consistency this season, and this incident adds another challenge. The Magic entered the game with one of the poorest records in the Western Conference. A moment like this draws unwanted attention and raises questions about discipline within the team.

The NBA’s ruling also sends a message to players across the league. Actions that fall outside the bounds of competition can result in significant financial consequences. The fine reinforces the league’s commitment to maintaining professionalism and player safety.

Moving Forward

The Magic may choose to address the situation internally, though the team has not commented on additional discipline. Bane and Anunoby appear ready to move on, which reduces the risk of future conflict between the teams.

Still, the play serves as a reminder of how quickly emotions can shift a game. One impulsive decision turned into a costly mistake, and the league responded with a firm penalty to discourage similar incidents in the future.