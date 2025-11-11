Frustration Boils Over in Philadelphia



The NBA announced Monday, November 10, that Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram has been fined $25,000 for throwing his water bottle to the floor during Friday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers. The incident took place with 6:25 left in the third quarter at Philadelphia’s Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Moments earlier, Ingram had fouled Trendon Watford on a driving layup. Watford made the basket and drew the foul, prompting visible frustration from Ingram, who walked to the Raptors’ bench, sat down, and threw his water bottle in anger. The bottle struck a game attendant and caused a short delay while staff dried the court.

Immediate Consequences



Officials assessed Ingram a technical foul for the action. Philadelphia guard Tyrese Maxey sank the technical free throw, and Watford added his own to complete the three-point play. The sequence capped a strong stretch for the Sixers, who maintained control of the game.

Watford went on to post his first career triple-double, finishing with 20 points, 17 rebounds, and 10 assists in Philadelphia’s 130–120 victory over Toronto.

Ingram’s Strong Stat Line Overshadowed



Despite the fine and the frustration, Ingram still had an impressive performance for the Raptors. He tallied 21 points, eight rebounds, and five assists, showing efficiency and control for much of the night. However, his outburst on the bench ultimately drew more attention than his play.

The Raptors fell to 3–6 on the season with the loss, while Philadelphia improved to 7–2 and continued to look like an early Eastern Conference contender.

Next Games for Both Teams



Toronto will look to bounce back on Tuesday, November 11, when it faces the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. The 76ers will also be in action Tuesday, hosting the Boston Celtics at 8 p.m. ET in a nationally televised matchup on NBC.

The fine marks another example of the league’s ongoing emphasis on maintaining professionalism and safety during games — even in moments of frustration.