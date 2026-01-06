League Steps In on Headgear Rule

The NBA has told Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs that he can no longer wear his headband around his neck to start games. Instead, the league now requires Suggs to wear the headband on his forehead or top of his head at tipoff. This rule change came after Suggs developed his own pre-game and early-game style that drew attention from fans and league officials alike.

Until recently, Suggs would wear the headband loosely around his neck when warmups ended. Once the game flow kicked in, he’d slide it up to his head and continue playing. However, the NBA clarified that headbands must be worn the traditional way, on the head when games begin.

Kendra Douglas mentions that the league told Jalen Suggs that the headband must be on his head to begin basketball games pic.twitter.com/ap3UqPKyKf — The Magic Way (@MagicFilmRoom) January 3, 2026

Suggs Explains His Style

Suggs has addressed this fashion choice in past games, saying it stems from football culture. “I wear it on my neck and once I get into the game, into the flow I put it on my head and we rock,” he told reporters in November. “It originates as football drip — that’s where it stems from.” He also admitted there wasn’t much deeper meaning behind it; he just liked the look and the feel of it early in games.

Despite the rule change, Suggs seems unfazed by the league’s decision. The NBA has strict uniform and equipment standards, and this fits within its effort to maintain consistency and safety across all teams. In the past, the league has disciplined other nonstandard gear when it became widespread or created possible risks.

The NBA ruled that Magic guard Jalen Suggs must wear his headband on his head, not as a choker, to begin games. pic.twitter.com/1rNIet7Lbz — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 3, 2026

Why the NBA Acted

The league’s headband rules are part of a broader uniform policy designed to standardize what players wear during games. Officials also consider safety in these decisions. Loose material near the neck might pose a hazard in collisions or falls, and the NBA has clamped down on unusual headgear before.

This step isn’t just about style. Officials want all players to follow the same guidelines from the moment the game tips off. That includes wearing accessories like headbands in a way the NBA deems acceptable.

Suggs’ Season and Outlook

Suggs has been a key part of the Magic’s rotation this season, averaging around 15 points and nearly five assists per game. Orlando sits in the middle of the Eastern Conference standings as the playoff race tightens.

Meanwhile, Suggs recently suffered a Grade 1 MCL contusion that will sideline him indefinitely, though that injury isn’t related to the headband ruling.

For now, the league’s message seems clear: if you wear a headband on the court, you’ll be expected to wear it where it belongs — on your head — before the opening tip and beyond.