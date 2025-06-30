The center positions offers intrigue this NBA free agency cycle.

There are some quality options at the top, and you expect these players to have an impact on winning teams next season. Big men who can space the floor are at a premium in today’s NBA and the top three of this unrestricted free agency center class do that in spades.

Age is going to be a factor for a couple of them but teams in win-now mode won’t shy away because of that. Here’s who teams will be fighting for at the center position.

1. Myles Turner

If not for there being just one team with massive money to throw at him, Turner would have his pick of the litter. He can space the floor and protect the rim. Not to forget, he was the starting center on a team that made a conference finals and NBA Finals appearance the last two seasons.

Turner is the longest-tenured member of the Indiana Pacers, which will likely hold meaning to him. Will the Pacers make an offer that ensures he doesn’t have to look elsewhere, though?

He’s the biggest fish as things stand, and if you only have the money now, you may as well use it.

2. Brook Lopez

Giannis Antetokounmpo could remain patient for a gap year in Milwaukee entering his age-31 season. Brook Lopez doesn’t have as much of a window at 37.

He is best suited to playing drop coverage but that can be exposed against other bigs who space the floor. Ask Turner, who gave Lopez fits in the first round this past spring. Still, he’s someone who can knock down his own threes at a strong clip and remains a strong interior defender.

If the focus is solely on winning, a paycut to join the likes of the Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors or even the New York Knicks seems like a good change of course.

3. Al Horford

The Boston Celtics’ forced pivot as a result of Jayson Tatum’s Achilles injury leaves the franchise well short of contention. If Lopez is running out of time, the 39-year-old Horford is pretty much at the end.

Horford has more than his fair share of big playoff moments, and teams will be happy to state their case to acquire him.

It’s plausible he’s open to the tax-payer mid-level exception or even the veteran’s minimum. He’d be another great fit with the Nuggets or Warriors or even the Cleveland Cavaliers.

4. Deandre Ayton

What a shocker it was to see Ayton will have the final year of his contract bought out by the Portland Trail Blazers.

For all the criticism, though, this is a player who has averaged a double-double in each of his seven NBA seasons. He’s shot 59 percent from the field for his career and is a solid free-throw shooter at 75.5 percent. He was the starting center on a team that went to the NBA Finals four years ago. Surely, there’s value to be had.

Yes, the defense and commitment to the game stand as major question marks. Approaching 27 years old, there will be a team which believes it can coax the best out of him and accentuate his strengths.

5. Luke Kornet

Kornet has quietly made subtle improvements to his game over the years. It’s hard to be loud when you’re playing low minutes on a championship team with several big names.

Boston’s equation has changed, though, so it comes down to what Kornet wants. One can imagine the Celtics would like to keep him on a manageable contract moving forward, but it also matters what other teams are willing to offer.

If he can be had for the tax-payer mid-level, there will be a bevy of teams interested in his services.

Honorable mentions: Clint Capela, Kevon Looney, Moritz Wagner