What once looked like a mouth-watering forward free agent class has been whittled down pretty quickly.

First, LeBron James opted into the final year of his deal. That was followed by the news both Julius Randle and Naz Reid will be signing extensions with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Right at his deadline, Bobby Portis has declined his player option, so he can sign a three-year deal to remain with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Nonetheless, there are still unrestricted free agent names remaining who can positively impact good teams. Here they are.

1. Dorian Finney-Smith

Finney-Smith has established himself as one of the premier 3-and-D players in the league. He shot 39.8 percent from three with the Lakers last season, excels defending threes and fours and can also take on certain shooting guards and centers.

This is an interesting moment for the Lakers. James has put the team on notice and opened the door for a possible departure. What type of influence that has on Finney-Smith’s decision will be interesting to see.

He opted out of a $15.4 option for next season, so he’ll either be looking for long-term security or a bigger annual pay. The non-tax-payer mid-level is worth just over $14 million.

2. Guerschon Yabusele

Yabusele’s return to the NBA last season was pretty successful on the back of a strong showing at the Olympics. After a five-year absence, the Frenchman averaged 11.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists while shooting 38 percent from three.

He saw a fair bit of time at center as a result of Joel Embiid’s injury but is probably better suited playing power forward.

While the Sixers certainly want to retain him, there have been rumors of the San Antonio Spurs registering interest as well. His countryman Victor Wembanyama may have a bit of influence there.

3. Jake LaRavia

LaRavia could be one of the bargain buys of this free agency. He’s a player the Memphis Grizzlies should have secured long-term but ultimately traded to the Sacramento Kings. He shot 39.5 percent from three last season, offers some playmaking and is a decent rebounder.

Entering his age-24 season, there should be the tax-payer mid-level available to him. A team like the Detroit Pistons may view him as a quality depth add.

4. Chris Boucher

Boucher has thrived with the Toronto Raptors as lanky forward who scores, blocks shots and runs like a maniac to help the team in any other ways he can. He’s as streaky as they come as an outside shooter, but as the years have gone by, his consistent overall impact has improved.

It’s now or never as far as Boucher’s opportunity to contribute to a contender is concerned. The New York Knicks have shown interest in him before.

5. Trey Lyles

Lyles is a reliable outside shooter for his position. Opportunities have dwindled the last couple seasons in Sacramento, but he can be a decent option for a team on the ascendancy looking for a low-cost option.

While Lyles only made 34 percent of his threes last season, he shot at least 36 percent in each of the previous three seasons. Just don’t expect much on the defensive end.

It’s possible a team like the Raptors could be intrigued by bringing in the Canadian if they don’t want a more traditional, bruising big man.