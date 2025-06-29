Let’s cut to the chase. James Harden would technically be the best point guard available if he were actually available. That’s why you’re here, though. Here at Basketball Insiders, we’re not just going to give you the generic list of who’s contractually available.

In ranking the best point guards of this free agent class, we’ve omitted the players we’ve already had solid confirmation on not being available. Kyrie Irving is another who could have been on this list but is reportedly set to sign a three-year extension with the Dallas Mavericks.

Fred VanVleet is another who misses out. The Houston Rockets have declined his team option for next season but are believed to have agreed a two-year deal worth $50 million for the former champ.

With that out of the way, here’s the best of the rest.

1. Dennis Schroder

Minus his horrid stint with the Golden State Warriors, Schroder had a really good season showcasing himself in a couple roles. In 23 games as a starter for the Brooklyn Nets, the German put up 18.4 points, 6.6 assists and 3.0 rebounds. He also shot 38.7 percent from three on 6.5 attempts a game.

After landing with the Detroit Pistons courtesy of a whirlwind trade deadline, Schroder became a vital veteran backup guard. He averaged 10.8 points and 5.3 assists while playing tenacious defense. His experience and two-way skill-set were impactful in the Pistons pushing the New York Knicks to six games during the first round.

Schroder’s competitive spirit make him best suited as a backup on a playoff team or contender. He should command anywhere from around $10 million to the full mid-level exception.

The Pistons will be happy to bring him back at around that figure but there will be competition for his services. The Milwaukee Bucks, for example, are in search of a point guard in Damian Lillard’s absence. They can offer him a starting role and the non-tax payer mid-level of around $14.1 million. This was enabled by the Khris Middleton-Kyle Kuzma trade, which brought the Bucks under the second apron.

2. Chris Paul

It appears the ‘Point God’ has done his duty in San Antonio and will be looking for a new team. The San Antonio Spurs will have De’Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle starting next season, and selected Dylan Harper second overall during last week’s Draft.

What does Paul want next? Is he happy to ride into the sunset shepherding young, up-and-coming teams? Perhaps, Paul would like one last crack at winning a title. If he wants the latter, he’ll likely have to settle for the tax payer mid-level or even a veteran’s minimum.

The Mavs could also be interested, as they look for a point guard who can start at least until Irving is healthy to return. Current speculation is he’s looking to be closer to his home in Los Angeles, so a Clippers reunion could be in the works.

3. Ty Jerome

Jerome had a tremendous season with the Cleveland Cavaliers and is now set to cash in. After earning $2.6 million this year, Jerome figures to make at least five times that next season.

Having averaged 12.5 points while shooting 43.9 percent from three in just under 20 minutes per game, teams will be happy to offer the full mid-level. What we know now is the Cavs won’t figure into the equation after re-signing Sam Merrill and acquiring Lonzo Ball.

The one detracting aspect with Jerome was the way he struggled in the postseason. Teams with bigger backcourts than the Cavs size-wise shouldn’t be too deterred.

4. D’Angelo Russell

Russell’s reputation has certainly taken a hit after his defense became particularly exposed in stints with both the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers. Still, this is someone capable of scoring the ball at a high clip and providing some playmaking as well.

It was as recently as the 2023-24 season that Russell averaged 18.0 points and 6.3 assists in 76 games for the Lakers.

The writing is on the wall as far as the Nets are concerned. They drafted three point guards this year: Egor Demin, Nolan Traore and Ben Saraf. It would make little sense to have Russell take away from their opportunities. The Mavs have been linked with him.

5. Tyus Jones

Ultimately, too much was made of the Phoenix Suns acquiring Jones. The belief was a starting point guard would resolve all the Suns’ issues but that clearly wasn’t the case.

Jones, for his part, was serviceable with 10.2 points and 5.3 assists while shooting 41.4 percent from three. Too much was asked of him as a starter for a team looking to compete at a high level, though. On a bad team like the Washington Wizards the previous season? Sure.

The 29-year-old could be in line for a deal with any of the Mavs, Bucks or even the Denver Nuggets.

Honorable Mention

There will certainly be eyes peeled for where Russell Westbrook lands next. Having opted out of his deal after a renaissance year with the Nuggets, he should be able to level up from the veteran’s minimum he took last season.

What remains to be seen is whether he can be a positive contributor without the presence of the best player in the world, Nikola Jokic.