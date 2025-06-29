The shooting guard class may not dazzle with names but there are role players here who could be very impactful. This is a group of players who can be clear contributors during the regular season and perhaps swing games in the postseason.

Now, remember, Cam Thomas and Quentin Grimes have their share of appeal but are both restricted free agents, so they don’t make this list. The focus is on unrestricted free agents only.

Here are the five best options for teams looking to add a quality shooting guard to the rotation (and our point guard primer, for those interested).

1. Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Alexander-Walker is likely in for a big pay day. He’s a role player who can take on the toughest guard assignments and has shot at least 38 percent from three in each of the last three seasons. He’s proving durable, too, having played all 82 games in each of the plast two seasons.

After earning $4.3 million this season, Alexander-Walker figures to at least be in line for the non-tax payer mid-level exception (NTMLE) of around $14 million. Things didn’t really click for the Canadian in his first few seasons, so there may be a sense of loyalty to Minnesota, where his career found life beginning in 2022-23.

If not, a team like the Detroit Pistons may be enticed to offer him the NTMLE. Any playoff team will be very happy to secure his services.

2. Malik Beasley

Speaking of Detroit, Beasley’s services will certainly be pursued after proving very effective on a winning team. Only Anthony Edwards made more threes than him this past season.

The Pistons will likely prioritize using the NTMLE on him before anyone else to maintain continuity. Is there another team that will throw more than that at him? Again, it just comes down to the Brooklyn Nets.

Beasley has a good thing going with the Pistons and should recognize that.

It should, of course, now be noted Beasley is being investigated on “allegations of gambling related to NBA games and prop bets,” according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. That may impact his market in free agency, depending on how the investigation plays out.

BREAKING: The U.S. District Attorney’s office is investigating Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley on allegations of gambling related to NBA games and prop bets, sources told ESPN. Serious development surrounding one of the top NBA free agents. pic.twitter.com/U0W1QONYva — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 29, 2025

3. Bruce Brown Jr.

One of the better role players in the league had a forgotten season split between the Toronto Raptors and New Orleans Pelicans. Brown showed flashes of the highly connective piece he proved to be when winning a championship with the Denver Nuggets in 2023.

After securing the bag a couple seasons ago, Brown will likely be looking to get back to a winning team. He can dribble, he can pass, he can defend, he can run the floor well. He just doesn’t shoot the ball much from three or all that well. Brown won’t make anywhere near the $23 million he earned a season ago and teams would be glad to have him for MLE.

Is a reunion with the Nuggets on the cards? Teams like the New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks would also benefit from his addition.

4. Gary Trent Jr.

Sticking with the juniors, it will be interesting to see what Trent’s market looks like. He had an OK regular season but produced a couple of big games during the postseason.

His reputation as an absolute sniper from the outside is secure, having hit 39.1 percent of his career threes. He’s also someone who can be depended on to create something out of nothing in late clock scenarios.

It’s his struggles on the defensive end that left him with a minimum contract last summer. Teams may be willing to offer a bit of an upgrade with the taxpayer MLE this time around. The Orlando Magic probably wouldn’t mind adding more shooting, even after the addition of Desmond Bane.

5. Caris LeVert

LeVert had a bit of a lost season after getting traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Atlanta Hawks. He’s a slithery offensive player and can get to the bucket at a decent clip but has been an average/mediocre 3-point shooter in his career.

The Hawks got good utility out of LeVert for 26 games, where he averaged 14.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

Considering Atlanta figures to improve with the return of Jalen Johnson from injury and the addition of Kristaps Porzingis, it’ll likely do what it can to keep a solid depth piece.