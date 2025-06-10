NBA Free Agency Rumors: Hawks, Pistons Interested In Myles Turner

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner has reportedly drawn interest from the Atlanta Hawks and Detroit Pistons ahead of NBA free agency, despite expectations that he will re-sign with the Pacers.

“There is a strong sentiment among various league executives that Turner will re-sign with Indiana,” Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reported on Sunday.

“Cap strategists are projecting his salary to land in the $30 million range in terms of average annual value. However …We’ve been told to monitor at least one team as a potential suitor for Turner on the open market: Detroit.”

NBA Free Agency Rumors: Hawks Intend To Pursue Myles Turner

ESPN’s Shams Charania also reported on NBA Countdown that Turner could potentially receive a “massive payday” in the offseason, but there is “mutual interest” in a new deal with the Pacers.

In addition, the Hawks are reportedly interested in adding Turner this offseason since veteran centers Clint Capela and Larry Nance Jr. are headed for unrestricted free agency, according to Grant Afseth of RG Media.

“The Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks are among the teams interested in Turner ahead of free agency, sources tell RG, as both teams look to bolster their frontcourts,” Afseth wrote.

Turner Could Re-Sign With Pacers

Per Spotrac, Turner is on an expiring two-year, $40.9 million contract. The 6-foot-11 big man will be an unrestricted free agent this summer if he is unable to reach an extension with the Pacers.

Money is no longer a problem. Indiana’s ownership is willing to re-enter the luxury tax in order to “keep this core together” to compete for a championship, per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst.

It should be noted that the Pacers hold Turner’s bird rights, meaning they’ll have the ability to offer any amount up to his maximum salary if they’re fine with paying the associated luxury tax penalties.

In 72 regular-season games this campaign, Turner averaged 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 2.0 blocks, and 30.2 minutes per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 39.6% from 3-point range.

According to Basketball Reference, he finished third in blocks (144) in the league behind only San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama (176) and Milwaukee’s Brook Lopez (148).