NBA insider expects Knicks to be ‘aggressive’ in roster moves this offseason
Now that the Knicks have decided to fire long-time coach Tom Thibodeau at the start of the week, it seems clearer than ever that they are not satisfied with just a conference finals berth. Recently, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the front office has been evaluating roster changes after losing to the Pacers.
Following their 4-2 series defeat in the Eastern Conference Finals, the NBA insider seems clear that something big is yet to change. “I’m told the Knicks have internal meetings this week to evaluate everything from the roster, different changes they can make, especially the roster,” Shams said.
Charania then added that he expects the New York club “to be very active and aggressive on the roster” during the summer. His comments come after reporter Ian Begley said on his The Putback podcast that there is a lot of “disappointment” and a feeling of urgency to “get to The Finals.”
“In important corners of the organization, there is a disappointment and an urge to get to The Finals and win a championship,” Begley said during the weekend. “That’s how they’re viewing this postmortem with this club. Tom Thibodeau, from a 30,000-foot view obviously deserves to be back.”
He then added, unknowing that it would be the tactician’s last days with the Knicks. “He coached the team to an Eastern Conference Finals…everything points to Thibodeau being back. But given this evaluation period, to me it’s a question mark until we hear otherwise,” Ian shared.
Even though the Manhattan club earned the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference this season with a 51-31 mark, they remain convinced they deserve more. Nevertheless, they did outlast the Pistons in the first round, and then upset the reigning champion Celtics in the semifinal stage.
Their most recent playoff run was the farthest they’ve advanced in the playoffs since the 1999-00, back when Patrick Ewing led the charge. Let’s recall they shook up last season’s roster despite a successful campaign, so we believe anything can happen in their hopes of reaching the NBA Finals.