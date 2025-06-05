Now that the Knicks have decided to fire long-time coach Tom Thibodeau at the start of the week, it seems clearer than ever that they are not satisfied with just a conference finals berth. Recently, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the front office has been evaluating roster changes after losing to the Pacers.

Following their 4-2 series defeat in the Eastern Conference Finals, the NBA insider seems clear that something big is yet to change. “I’m told the Knicks have internal meetings this week to evaluate everything from the roster, different changes they can make, especially the roster,” Shams said.

Charania then added that he expects the New York club “to be very active and aggressive on the roster” during the summer. His comments come after reporter Ian Begley said on his The Putback podcast that there is a lot of “disappointment” and a feeling of urgency to “get to The Finals.”