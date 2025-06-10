While the Pacers are trying to concentrate on their NBA Finals action, as Game 3 against the Thunder is set for this Wednesday, they’ve also had to deal with some internal negotiations thinking about next season. As so many rumors have spread on interest around the league for Myles Turner, they must secure their star.

According to Shams Charania, Indiana are so determined to keeping their starting big man for the following campaign, that they are willing to do something they haven’t opted for in two decades. It seems like the Eastern Conference club would go above the luxury tax threshold to keep him put.

“He’s the longest tenured Pacer currently and Indiana wants to keep it that way, because Myles Turner is due for a massive payday in the offseason,” the insider said. “The Pacers know they cannot afford to lose him as a free agent… but in doing so, I’m told the Pacers have determined that they will be entering the luxury tax next season for the first time in 20 years.”

Myles Turner this postseason: 15.2 PPG

2.2 BPG

38.9 3P%

And this massive poster 😱 Indy is tied 1-1 heading home in the NBA Finals!pic.twitter.com/os2HfiMXbk — NBA (@NBA) June 9, 2025

Even though the Pacers were able to cling a win in Game 1 of their NBA Finals clash against Oklahoma City, they had trailed the entire game until Tyrese Haliburton‘s last-second shot with 0.3 seconds left. However, they did not have the same luck in Game 2, which resulted in a 123-107 loss.

We are starting to see a pattern, as the Indiana squad seem to be enduring slow starts to their games, while OKC have proved to be dominant all throughout their two matchups. During their last game, Tyrese only posted 17 points and 6 assists, limited to only 3 points and 3 assists in the first half.

“I think it’s a new blueprint for the league, man,” Myles said when asked by reporters what was their formula for success. “I think the years of the superteams and stacking, it’s not as effective as it once was. Since I’ve been in the league, this NBA is very trendy. It just shifts.”

The big man then explained what he believes both finalists have in common. “But the new trend now is just kind of what we’re doing, OKC does the same thing. Young guys, get out and run, defend. And use the power of friendship is how they call it,” said the Indiana center.