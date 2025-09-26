The New York Knicks enter the 2025–26 season with heightened expectations. After reaching their first Eastern Conference Finals in 25 years, the team looks poised to contend in a weakened East. However, not everyone is convinced they will surpass projections.

A Wide-Open Conference

With Tyrese Haliburton and Jayson Tatum sidelined due to Achilles injuries, the Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics face uphill battles. That leaves the Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers as early favorites to control the East. The Atlanta Hawks, Orlando Magic, and Milwaukee Bucks remain in the mix, but the path appears most favorable for New York or Cleveland.

Hollinger’s Concerns

Despite optimism, NBA insider John Hollinger of The Athletic doubts the Knicks can top their 53.5 win projection. His skepticism stems largely from New York’s coaching change. The team parted ways with Tom Thibodeau, who led last season’s 51-win campaign, and hired former Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown.

“The Knicks won 51 games last season with a coach (Tom Thibodeau) who is renowned for his willingness to totally disregard any bigger-picture ramifications in pursuit of wins in the here and now,” Hollinger wrote. “And we’re saying, after replacing him, that they’ll win more regular-season games this season? The logic doesn’t compute.”

Health and Depth Issues

Hollinger also points out that New York benefitted from remarkable health last season. Aside from center Mitchell Robinson, the rotation avoided major setbacks. He suggests that kind of fortune is unlikely to repeat.

Depth is another concern, particularly in the frontcourt. With second-apron restrictions limiting roster flexibility, the Knicks carry only 14 players. Rookies Pacome Dadiet and Tyler Kolek may occupy the final spots, leaving Hollinger unconvinced about their readiness.

“As a secondary consideration, the depth situation beyond the top eight players looks somewhat dire, particularly at forward,” he added.

Focus on Playoffs, Not the Regular Season

Still, Hollinger notes that the Knicks’ move from Thibodeau to Brown could pay dividends later. Brown is known for in-game adjustments and postseason adaptability, qualities that might help New York advance deeper in the playoffs.

His caution, then, is less about the Knicks’ title aspirations and more about their ability to navigate the grind of an 82-game season. For now, New York faces the challenge of proving that last year’s breakthrough was not a one-year wonder.