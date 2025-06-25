NBA insider predicts the Lakers could give up ‘multiple picks’ for Utah’s big man Walker Kessler

After the 2024-25 trade deadline, the Los Angeles Lakers struggled to find consistency at center. Anthony Davis had been playing the five for LA, but they traded Davis to acquire Luka Doncic.

They had a deal in place for Charlotte’s Mark Williams, but rescinded the trade after a failed physical examination. Ahead of the 2025-26 season, the Lakers are rumored to have interest in several centers. One is Utah’s Walker Kessler. Jazz insider Andy Larsen reported the Lakers have shown “significant interest” in Kessler. He said the team could give up “multiple picks” to acquire the former first-round pick.

Is Walker Kessler the Lakers’ answer at center?

The Lakers have shown “significant interest” in Walker Kessler, per @andyblarsen “Giving up multiple picks to get there, that is on the table right now. I don’t know if the Jazz take it. Certainly, they haven’t so far.” pic.twitter.com/QoA87Rhb36 — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) June 25, 2025



Last season, the Lakers allowed Jaxson Hayes to start at center when Anthony Davis was traded. The seven-footer left a lot to be desired and was eventually benched in the playoffs. Moving forward, the Lakers are searching for a center that can play alongside Luka Doncic and LeBron James. Utah Jazz insider Andy Larsen reported the Lakers have shown “significant interest” in one player this offseason.

That is 23-year-old Walker Kessler. He was the 22nd pick in the 2022 NBA draft by the Grizzlies. On draft night, Kessler was traded to the Jazz. He’s spent all three of his professional seasons with Utah. Kessler started all 58 games he played last season, averaging a career-high 11.1 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 1.7 assists. Additionally, his 30.0 minutes per game was a new personal best.

Walker Kessler fits the profile of the type of big man the Lakers want to add. They’re searching for a center that can protect the glass and play above the rim. Doncic and James are excellent passers and always find front-court players for easy buckets. Kessler could excel as a pick-and-roll center for Los Angeles. Andy Larsen said the team could give up “multiple picks” to acquire Kessler.

The Jazz have been offered picks for Walker Kessler in the past. However, the team has not taken the bait yet. Los Angeles is eager to make a move this offseason and improve their depth at center. With the 2025 NBA draft on Wednesday, the Lakers could make a trade to acquire Kessler from Utah. If the team is unsuccessful, they’ll pivot to another big man with potential to play in Los Angeles.