NBA insider Tim MacMahon reported the Nets ‘aren’t too eager’ to pay Cam Thomas

The 2024-25 season was Cam Thomas’ fourth year with the Nets. Injuries limited the 23-year-old to just 25 games with Brooklyn. Thomas averaged a career-high 24.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game.

This offseason, the former first-round pick is a restricted free agent. Due to a lack of money available for restricted free agents, the market for Thomas to leave Brooklyn is dry. That’s why ESPN’s Tim MacMahon said that it is more likely than not that Thomas is back with the Nets next season. However, MacMahon did note that the Nets “aren’t too eager” to pay Thomas.

What type of contract will Cam Thomas sign with the Nets?

With the 27th pick in the 2021 NBA draft, the Nets selected Cam Thomas out of LSU. Over four seasons in Brooklyn, Thomas has played in 215 games and has made 80 starts. Thomas is averaging 23.3 points per game over his last two seasons with the Nets. His 25 games played in 2024-25 were a career low for Thomas. Around the league, Cam Thomas is known as a serious three-level scorer.

When he gets hot, Thomas can carry Brooklyn’s offense. While Thomas is a talented scorer, he has deficiencies on defense and as a passer. The former first-round pick is average at best defensively. He’s grown as a passer with Brooklyn over the years, but his first instinct will always be to score. Those factors play into why Cam Thomas has not received a long-term extension from the Nets.

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon called Cam Thomas a “polarizing” player across the NBA. He’s someone that teams have circled to slow down on offense. There are questions about whether Thomas can help the team win long term. At his best, Cam Thomas is a player who can keep the team competitive offensively. Brooklyn needs more talent around the young SG to contend in the East. After the Nets drafted five first-round picks, that talent may need time to develop. Barring an unforeseen trade, chances are Cam Thomas signs with the Nets. Just how much money will the team be willing to pay?