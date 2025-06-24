NBA insiders are ‘hearing rumblings’ of the Thunder attempting to move up in the 2025 draft

Despite the Thunder winning a championship on Sunday night, the team is still unsatisfied with its roster. ESPN draft analyst Jonathan Givony shared interesting news on Tuesday.

He noted that he is “hearing rumblings” that OKC wants to move up in the 2025 NBA draft. The team has two first-round picks and one second-round pick that they could package together to get in the top 10. Givony said Oklahoma City will be prepared on Wednesday if they’re able to strike a deal and land a lottery selection.

What player do the Oklahoma City Thunder want to trade up for?

“I keep hearing rumblings that the Thunder are trying to move up (in the draft). They have 15, 24, 44. They could package all three of those picks, look to move up 4 or 5 slots, maybe 6 to Toronto. I think they’re gonna be ready on Wednesday” – @DraftExpress pic.twitter.com/Uy7Bu6QSxQ — Oh No He Didn’t (@ohnohedidnt24) June 24, 2025



The 2024-25 Oklahoma City Thunder had the youngest team in the NBA. Even with the lack of experience, the team still managed to win 68 games in the regular season. Additionally, they beat the Indiana Pacers in seven games to win the NBA Finals. Ahead of the 2025 NBA draft, the Thunder are staying ready. ESPN’s Jonathan Givony noted the team has interest in moving up in this year’s draft.

Oklahoma City owns the 15th, 24th, and 44th picks in 2025. Givony is “hearing rumblings” that the team could use those selections to move into the top 10 on Wednesday night. The draft analyst mentioned three players the Thunder could be targeting. They are Collin Murray-Boyles, Noa Eugene, and Joan Beringer. Murray-Boyles played two seasons for the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Last season, Murray-Boyles averaged 16.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game. The talented forward fits the two-way versatility that the Oklahoma City Thunder play with. Noa Eugene is 18 and a half years old and played overseas last year in Germany. The Frenchman is one of the top small forwards in this year’s draft class. His shooting must take a step forward in the NBA, but Eugene has explosive athleticism that the Thunder could benefit from.

Finally, there is Joan Beringer, a six-foot-ten center from France. The 18-year-old played overseas in Croatia last season. He is the third-ranked center in this year’s class behind Khaman Maluach and Derrick Queen. Despite being a big man, Beringer can play without the ball and offers two-way versatility. With all the draft capital they have in the future, the Thunder could afford to take a swing at a player on Wednesday night.