NBA insiders are reportedly optimistic that Giannis Antetokounmpo will be with the Milwaukee Bucks when the 2025-26 season tips off. The two-time MVP has been rumored to request a trade this offseason.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Expected To Remain With Bucks

Per The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III, the feeling among people within the league is they are “fairly confident” Antetokounmpo will stay with the Bucks to start the regular season.

This comes after ESPN’s Shams Charania said on Monday that “there’s still nothing set in stone” about where Antetokounmpo will play when the season begins.

Charania reported in May that Antetokounmpo had “not made any firm decisions on his Bucks future” but “is open-minded about exploring whether his best long-term fit is remaining in Milwaukee or playing elsewhere.”

However, Antetokounmpo has yet to request a trade.

During a live stream with IShowSpeed in July, the nine-time All-Star told fans he’ll “probably” stay with the Bucks and that he “loves Milwaukee.”

Milwaukee’s NBA Championship Window Remains Open

Team president Peter Feigin also said last month that both sides are “in a good place.”

“We kind of laugh internally, it’s where we’ve been for 10 years,” Feigin said on NBA TV. “Giannis loves Milwaukee, Milwaukee loves Giannis. We’re in a good place. We feel great about it. It’s business as usual… We’re looking forward to next season.”

The Bucks could very well win the Eastern Conference next season, considering Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton are expected to miss all of 2025-26 recovering from Achilles injuries.

So now is the perfect time for Milwaukee to return to the NBA Finals.

The one team that sportsbooks have pegged to challenge the Bucks in the East is the New York Knicks, who are led by stars Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns.

The Knicks inked Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele to deals this summer, and they’re also reportedly interested in signing former Los Angeles Clippers guard Ben Simmons.

Multiple Teams Have Inquired About Antetokounmpo

Antetokounmpo, who turns 31 in December, has been linked to several marquee franchises, such as the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, and Miami Heat.

Those are potential options for the 6-foot-11 wing, but his best move could be staying put.

After all, the Bucks signed veteran big man Myles Turner, hoping to address their interior defense and add some floor spacing, and added former Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony.

Per Spotrac, Antetokounmpo remains under contract through 2027-28, but he can become a free agent in the 2027 offseason if he declines his $62.8 million player option.

In 67 games (all starts) with the Bucks last season, Giannis averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 34.2 minutes per contest while shooting 60.1% from the floor.

The Greek Freak finished third in MVP voting.