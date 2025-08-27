NBA Insiders Gauge Jazz Star Lauri Markkanen’s Trade Value

During the latest episode of The Hoop Collective podcast, ESPN NBA insiders Tim Bontemps and Tim MacMahon discussed the potential trade market for Utah Jazz star forward Lauri Markkanen.

“I’m very curious to see after the way last year went, which he did not play great, obviously the Jazz had intentions to try to be at the bottom of the standings… He is not seen in the same light as he was coming off of that first season, under [head coach] Will Hardy,” said Bontemps.

“I’m curious about him playing with the Finnish National Team; they got a chance to make a run potentially in this tournament. I’m curious if that becomes a springboard for him to come back with the Jazz and look like the player he was a couple of years ago.”



“Because if he is, A, it’s obviously good for the Jazz to just have him playing like that again. And B, he becomes an interesting guy to watch in the trade market over the next year to see if this is the time to move on from him if he looks like an all-star and they’re trying to go in this youth direction,” Bontemps continued.

MacMahon added:

“I think he has to play [at a high level] to restore his value in the trade market for that to be a conversation because of the contract he got. I mean, he got every single penny they could give him in a re-negotiation and extension. It is a big, big contract.”

Utah Jazz Could Retain Lauri Markkanen Amid NBA Rumors

MacMahon also reported last month that “it would be too much to describe Markkanen as untouchable, but the Jazz still project the All-Star forward as a key player in their future core.”

Utah listened to offers for Markkanen last summer, but none of the talks with other teams led CEO Danny Ainge and GM Justin Zanik to follow through on any potential trade deal.

As a result, the Jazz offered Markkanen a four-year, $195.86 million renegotiation and extension, allowing him to sign the deal last August and making him ineligible to be traded before last season’s deadline.

Utah acquired Markkanen in the 2022 trade that sent All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The 7-footer was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft out of the University of Arizona.

Markkanen spent his first four seasons with the Chicago Bulls and one with the Cavs before getting traded to Utah. He was named the 2022-23 NBA Most Improved Player after averaging a career-high 25.6 points with the Jazz.

In 47 games (all starts) last season, Markkanen averaged 19 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 31.4 minutes per contest while shooting 42.3% from the field and 34.6% from 3-point territory.

He missed nearly half the season due primarily to a lower back injury.