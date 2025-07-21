NBA insiders report the Cavaliers are monitoring free agent Victor Oladipo

Just last week, former all-star Victor Oladipo held a private workout in Las Vegas. Yahoo Sports’ Jeremy Woo reported that NBA and European teams were in attendance.

Victor Oladipo has been out of the NBA for two seasons. He last played in 2022-23 for the Miami Heat. Recently, Cavaliers insider Chris Fedor reported that Cleveland will “remain opportunistic.” The Cavs kept the core of their 2024-25 roster together. Oladipo would be a rotational depth piece. Will Cleveland take a chance on the 33-year-old?

Oladipo could sign a veteran’s minimum contract with the Cavaliers

Fedor gives an update on the Cavs filling the 14th roster spot. It includes the Cavs being in attendance at the recent Victor Oladipo workout. pic.twitter.com/w18BPcy0oW — RealCavsFans.com (@realcavsfans) July 19, 2025



After a decade of NBA basketball, Victor Oladipo is eyeing a return to the league. In 2013, Oladipo was the second overall pick by the Orlando Magic out of Indiana. Who knows where he would be today if not for the multiple injuries he suffered throughout his career? Oladipo’s first major injury happened in January 2019 when he ruptured a quad tendon in his right knee. He missed the remainder of the 2018-19 season and a significant portion of 2019-20.

In the years since that devastating injury, Oladipo has publicly commented on how tough it was. That changed the trajectory of his career, and it’s been an uphill battle ever since. The last time the 33-year-old played in a game was April 22, 2023. Oladipo played for Miami in the 2023 playoffs but suffered a torn patellar tendon.

Victor Oladipo is working towards a return to playing in the NBA, per @JeremyWoo. The two-time All-Star was part of a well-attended private workout in Las Vegas on Monday morning, with a large contingent of NBA and European teams in attendance. pic.twitter.com/4NUuHI6c8i — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 15, 2025

However, he's still eyeing a return for the 2025-26 season. Last week, Oladipo held a private workout in Las Vegas. Jeremy Woo of Yahoo Sports reported that NBA and European teams were in attendance.

One of them was the Cleveland Cavaliers. Famously, Cleveland had the #1 pick in the 2013 draft and had the chance to select Victor Oladipo. Team chairman Dan Gilbert was a fan of Oladipo back in the day. However, assistant GM David Griffin campaigned for Anthony Bennett. Cleveland passed on Oladipo at #1, and he was second overall to the Magic. Over 10 years later, the Cavs have a chance to add Oladipo with a veteran’s minimum contract.