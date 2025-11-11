NBA insiders reveal Mavericks GM Nico Harrison is expected to be fired on Tuesday morning

Early in the fourth quarter on Monday, the Mavericks had a 10-point lead vs. the Bucks. However, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 15 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter to spark a comeback.

The Mavericks lost 116-114 and dropped to 3-8 to begin the 2025-26 season. In Dallas, the fans believe one person is to blame. General manager Nico Harrison traded away Luka Doncic last season for far less than he was worth. It’s set the Mavs back as a franchise, and ownership has started to become restless. NBA insider Tim MacMahon reported Tuesday that Nico Harrison is expected to be fired at 10:00 a.m. CST.

Nico Harrison is out as general manager of the Dallas Mavericks

BREAKING: The Dallas Mavericks and owner Patrick Dumont are expected to fire general manager Nico Harrison at a 10 am central time meeting on Tuesday, sources tell me and Tim MacMahon. pic.twitter.com/8ipXrhmvR9 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 11, 2025



On June 28, 2021, Nico Harrison was hired as general manager of the Dallas Mavericks. Before his time in Dallas, Harrison served as Nike’s VP of American Basketball Operations. He was with the company for 19 years. Harrison inherited a Mavericks roster that had a generational talent in Luka Doncic. Nico Harrison made impressive moves at the 2023-24 deadline to upgrade the roster. The team added P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford via trade.

Harrison also traded with the Brooklyn Nets to acquire Kyrie Irving. Those pieces, along with Luka Doncic, helped Dallas reach the 2024 NBA Finals. Despite the loss, the Mavs still had a solid core of players to build around. At the 2024-25 deadline, Nico Harrison made a trade that shocked the NBA. He parted ways with All-NBA PG Luka Doncic for far less than he was worth.

Nico Harrison’s exit from the Mavericks as GM after four-plus seasons is regarded as imminent and could happen as soon as today, @TheSteinLine has learned. pic.twitter.com/qo0jaiDsqk — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 11, 2025

Mavericks fans couldn’t believe Nico Harrison traded Luka Doncic to the Lakers. In return, the Mavs received Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round pick. Since being traded last February to the Mavs, Davis has appeared in 14 games. Nico Harrison has been in the hot seat since he traded away Doncic. According to NBA insiders, Dallas has seen enough.

Shams Charania reported that the Mavericks are expected to fire Nico Harrison at 10:00 a.m. CST. His time in Dallas is over after four-plus seasons. Nine months after trading Luka Doncic, Nico Harrison’s time with Dallas is over. Harrison trading Luka Doncic to the Lakers will go down as one of the worst trades in NBA history. Team owner Patrick Dumont is expected to hold a meeting with Harrison at 10:00 a.m. CST. Dumont will meet with the players after. What does the future hold in Dallas after parting ways with Nico Harrison?