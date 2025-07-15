NBA insiders say the Lakers, Bucks, and Hawks have interest in veteran big man Al Horford

This offseason, veteran big man Al Horford has a massive decision to make. The 39-year-old just finished his 18th professional season in the NBA.

Sources have reported that it’s unlikely Horford will return to Boston for the 2025-26 season. Horford is a free agent this offseason, and he’s drawing interest around the league. ESPN’s Marc Spears reported that the Lakers, Bucks, and Hawks are keeping an eye on Al Horford. Spears mentioned retirement is still on the table for the one-time NBA champion.

Al Horford is in no rush to make a decision this offseason

“Golden State expected him to sign last week, he didn’t. Lakers, Milwaukee, Atlanta I believe are also interested.” – @MarcJSpears on Al Horford (h/t @ohnohedidnt24 ) pic.twitter.com/DyBaNW7puI — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) July 14, 2025



When free agency started this offseason, many league sources pinned Al Horford’s next team as the Warriors. Despite this reporting, Horford hasn’t signed with Golden State and is still on the open market. ESPN’s Marc Spears reported that the Warriors were expected to sign him last week. Additionally, the Lakers, Bucks, and Hawks have expressed interest in Al Horford. In 2024-25, Horford played in 60 of the Celtics’ 82 games and made 42 starts.

Marc Spears noted that Al Horford has a sixth kid on the way. This will surely impact his decision this offseason. When the league is not in play, Horford lives in Boston and Atlanta. Al Horford has spent the last four years with the Celtics. It was his second stint with the team. Could Horford take a similar path this offseason and join the Hawks for a second time in his career?

Per @MarcJSpears on NBA Today: Atlanta is interested in signing free agent/former Hawk Al Horford. Should Atlanta consider a reunion with Big Al? #TrueToAtlanta pic.twitter.com/Voxj1z3Rn8 — Hawks Lead (@HawksLead) July 14, 2025

If the Hawks signed free agent Al Horford, he would be a legitimate backup for Atlanta. In the 2007 NBA draft, Horford was selected as the third overall pick by the Hawks. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Hawks. Additionally, the Los Angeles Lakers reportedly have interest in the big man. At this stage in his career, Al Horford is a quality backup frontcourt player any team would he happy to sign.

Horford would be the backup PF or center for the Lakers. The team signed Deandre Ayton this offseason to be their starting center, and LeBron James is the PF. If he lands in LA, Horford could play a role off the bench for JJ Redick. Finally, the Bucks have reported interest in Al Horford. This offseason, the team gave Myles Turner a massive deal in free agency. Al Horford would be a backup for Milwaukee behind Giannis Antetokounmpo and Turner. We’ll have to wait and see what Al Horford does this offseason.