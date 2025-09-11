NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced Wednesday the league is conducting its own investigation into gambling allegations against former Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley, who remains linked to a federal probe this offseason.

NBA To Address Findings In Malik Beasley Gambling Probe

According to ESPN’s David Purdum, the league confirmed an investigation into Beasley on Wednesday, and the probe is “believed to be in its final stages.”

“I’ll only say there that the investigation is ongoing,” Silver said. “As I understand it, there’s still a federal investigation that’s ongoing of Malik Beasley as well. We will address whatever is presented to us in his case.”

Beasley’s attorney, Steve Haney, told Purdum that his client is “fully cooperating” with the NBA investigation.

Purdum noted the investigation stems from allegations of improper gambling on NBA games and prop bets during the 2023-24 season.

At least one U.S. sportsbook noted “unusual heavy betting interest” pertaining to his own statistics, with such wagers called prop bets, during the 2023-24 season when he played for the Milwaukee Bucks.

The odds on Beasley grabbing fewer than 2.5 rebounds moved significantly at sportsbooks before the game, dropping from about +120 to around -250 due to a surge of action on the under. Beasley ended up recording six rebounds, and all of the under bets lost.

Pistons Control Beasley’s Non-Bird Rights

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on June 29 that the U.S. District Attorney’s office was investigating Beasley. The Detroit Pistons were going to offer Beasley a three-year, $42 million deal before news of the federal probe surfaced.

He signed a one-year, $6 million contract with Detroit last year.

The Pistons still control Beasley’s Non-Bird rights, giving them the ability to offer him a first-year salary worth up to $7.2 million, but a source close to the team said that a potential reunion is unclear.

In late August, Haney said in a statement to Charania that Beasley was no longer the target of the investigation.

“Months after this investigation commenced, Malik remains uncharged and is not the target of this investigation,” Haney said. “An allegation with no charge, indictment, or conviction should never have the catastrophic consequence this has caused Malik. This has literally been the opposite of the presumption of innocence.”

However, Robert Snell and Coty M. Davis of The Detroit News then reported that Haney remains unsure whether Beasley will be charged with a crime when it’s all said and done.

“That is the frustrating thing,” Haney explained. “You live in a state of purgatory with a cloud hanging over your head for what? Forever? And you’re out of the league and can never play basketball again?”

Beasley Finished Second In Sixth Man Of The Year Voting

Beasley wrote in an Instagram post on Sept. 8 that his “decision is near” on picking a team in free agency. He also alluded to the gambling investigation in a Snapchat video.

“I’ve been grinding my ass off. I’ve got this new chip on my shoulder of, like, ‘F the world,’” Beasley said. “My back against the wall. Nobody believes in me. I will be better than last year.

“I’m staying humble. I’m still getting my work in. I have to. I gotta be prepared to either come back to the Pistons or…there’s some other teams interested as well.”

Beasley finished second in Sixth Man of the Year voting last season. He appeared in all 82 games (18 starts) in 2024-25, his first campaign with the Pistons.

The Florida State product averaged 16.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 27.8 minutes per contest while shooting 43% from the floor and a career-best 41.6% from beyond the arc.

Per Basketball Reference, Beasley made 319 3-pointers, the most in a season in Pistons franchise history and the second most in the NBA behind Minnesota Timberwolves star guard Anthony Edwards.