NBA Issues Memo Urging Strict Enforcement of Fan Conduct

League Pushes Teams to Act Proactively

The NBA sent a memo to all 30 teams reminding them to rigorously enforce the NBA Fan Code of Conduct at games this season. The league wants teams to deter misconduct and respond swiftly when incidents occur.

The memo emphasizes that arena staff must be trained to identify behavior that violates rules and take action before issues escalate. A video explanation of the fan code is also required to play in every arena before games.

Misconduct Incidents Highlight the Issue

Last season saw a few high-profile fan conduct incidents. In Dallas, fans were ejected after the Luka Doncic trade, reacting negatively in person and online. In Minnesota, a spectator was removed from a playoff game for making racially charged comments directed at Draymond Green.

These incidents helped reignite debate about how leagues and teams should police fan behavior. The NBA’s memo shows a renewed focus on preventing such episodes before they tarnish the game experience.

Rules, Messaging, and Accountability

The memo details that teams must consistently apply the code and not tolerate actions that disrupt games, affect players, or offend other fans. It also instructs that venues must respond proactively to violations rather than waiting for escalation.

With the season opening, the league hopes visible enforcement will help maintain game integrity and fan safety. The opening games include Houston at Oklahoma City and Golden State at the Lakers.

Why the Timing Matters

Fan behavior has become a sensitive topic across sports as social media and live broadcasts amplify incidents. The NBA’s decision to issue the memo before the season reflects concern that misconduct could overshadow on-court action.

For teams, the directive is a reminder that ensuring a safe, respectful environment is now part of their responsibility. How well they comply may shape perceptions of professionalism and fan experience in 2025-26.