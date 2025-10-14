A New Era for Basketball Coverage

The NBA has unveiled a new multi-platform streaming service and a reimagined NBA TV, launching Wednesday, Oct. 15. Both will run through the NBA App, giving fans nonstop access to basketball content, live games, and original programming.

This marks a major step in the league’s digital expansion. The NBA says the new platform will be the global home of basketball, covering the NBA, WNBA, G League, Basketball Africa League (BAL), top international leagues, and elite high school competitions.

Sara Zuckert, NBA Senior Vice President and Head of NBA App, described the initiative as a milestone for fan engagement.

“NBA TV and the NBA App are designed to be a connected, global hub for basketball coverage, delivering nonstop access to live games, original programming, and exclusive behind-the-scenes content,” Zuckert said. “The NBA App streaming platform will provide a seamless, always-on digital experience for fans to access 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.”

“The Association” Becomes the Flagship Program

The centerpiece of the new rollout is The Association, a primetime weeknight show that will anchor both NBA TV and the NBA App. The cast includes MJ Acosta-Ruiz, David Fizdale, Rudy Gay, Chris Haynes, and John Wall.

The show will celebrate basketball culture while keeping fans informed with news, analysis, and key storylines. It will also direct viewers to the most exciting matchups across the league in real time.

More Live Games and Global Reach

The new NBA App and TV lineup will feature more live basketball than ever. Fans can watch games from the NBA and WNBA, along with action from the G League, BAL, international leagues, and top youth tournaments.

By merging streaming technology and nonstop programming, the NBA aims to bring fans closer to the game than ever before. The league’s reimagined digital ecosystem positions the NBA as not just a sports league, but a 24/7 basketball network for the world.