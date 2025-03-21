There was once a time in the basketball world when the the words “load management” didn’t even exist, nor the concept of it. NBA greats like Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan were part of a generation who played before stars took days off for rest, usually competing in every single game of the season.

Now, it’s not new to hear these former superstars talk trash about the modern game, but both Hall of Famers recently appeared on Byron Scott’s Fast Break podcast, to shed more light on the matter. “It’s a difference now and fans see it,” Johnson started out.

The five-time NBA champion then added: “And fans are reacting to load management. They don’t get to see their stars. I was with Michael Jordan and he says, ‘They have got to do something about this load management. It’s hurting the game.”‘

For example, the Bulls icon played 82 games nine times in his 15-year career, including his final season in 2002-03. “Five or six times throughout his career, he didn’t miss one game,” he said of Jordan. “We wanted to play in every game. Because if I thought we were going to lose, shoot, I’m getting in there.”

Former Pacers forward Antonio Davis once recalled how these games would turn out. “I just wanted to be the [Chicago] Bulls but the Knicks, I wanted to fight those dudes,” he said years ago. “I didn’t care about winning, losing. I just wanted to fight them. I just wanted to beat their heads in.”

Davis’ teammates featured stars like Reggie Miller, while the Knicks possessed Patrick Ewing. It all started with the Manhattan club eliminating the Pacers in the first round of there 1993 playoffs, and then again the following year in seven games. By 1995, Indiana finally broke through by winning those conference finals.