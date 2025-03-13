NBA

NBA Mourns Passing Of Former Player ‘Big O’ Oliver Miller

Vivek Jacob
Updated45 mins ago on March 12, 2025

Oliver Miller passed away

The NBA is in mourning after the passing of former player Oliver Miller.

Miller was the 22nd overall pick in the 1992 NBA draft and played nine seasons in the NBA. He died at the age of 54.

His most notable years came with the Phoenix Suns — who he was drafted by — and the Toronto Raptors. He played for Toronto during its inaugural season. The Raptors are celebrating their 30th anniversary this season.

Miller’s best season came in 1995-96 with Toronto, when he averaged 12.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.9 blocks.

Players Express Sadness And Condolences

Former Sun turned commentator Eddie Johnson reported the news on X.

Corie Blount was a former teammate of Miller’s in Phoenix. “During our time together with the Suns, we built a strong bond rooted in mutual respect. We shared many memorable moments and laughter. It is important to me to honor my friend with this final tribute. Rest in Heaven, “O””

