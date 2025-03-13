NBA Mourns Passing Of Former Player ‘Big O’ Oliver Miller

The NBA is in mourning after the passing of former player Oliver Miller.

Miller was the 22nd overall pick in the 1992 NBA draft and played nine seasons in the NBA. He died at the age of 54.

His most notable years came with the Phoenix Suns — who he was drafted by — and the Toronto Raptors. He played for Toronto during its inaugural season. The Raptors are celebrating their 30th anniversary this season.

Miller’s best season came in 1995-96 with Toronto, when he averaged 12.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.9 blocks.

The Toronto Raptors are saddened to learn of the passing of Oliver Miller, who spent three seasons with our organization. He holds a special place in our history as a member of our inaugural team in 1995, and we are so grateful for all his contributions. We send our deepest… pic.twitter.com/h6lUpoA6Uh — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) March 12, 2025

Players Express Sadness And Condolences

Former Sun turned commentator Eddie Johnson reported the news on X.

I am so sad to report we have lost another @NBA Fraternity member! Nine year veteran Oliver Miller has passed away at age 54! Going to miss you Big O. 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿. RIP — Eddie A Johnson (@Jumpshot8) March 12, 2025

Corie Blount was a former teammate of Miller’s in Phoenix. “During our time together with the Suns, we built a strong bond rooted in mutual respect. We shared many memorable moments and laughter. It is important to me to honor my friend with this final tribute. Rest in Heaven, “O””

Prayers going out to Big Oliver Miller and his family. I find it difficult to express the extent of the friendship that developed between Big O and myself. During our time together with the Suns, we built a strong bond rooted in mutual respect. We shared many memorable moments… pic.twitter.com/G2hUdxYMgs — C. Blount (@CorieBlount) March 12, 2025

The Suns also posted on social.