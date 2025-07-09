Former Phoenix Suns general manager James Jones is joining the NBA front office as the new executive vice president and head of basketball operations, replacing Joe Dumars in that role.

Joe Dumars Served As The NBA’s EVP, HBO Since 2022

The role in the NBA front office opened up after Dumars joined the New Orleans Pelicans as the team’s executive vice president of basketball operations in April.

Dumars, a former six-time All-Star guard, had served as the league’s executive vice president and head of basketball operations since 2022.

Prior to accepting that job, Dumars served as special advisor to the general manager for the Sacramento Kings in 2019 before being promoted to the team’s chief strategy officer the following year.

In addition, the 62-year-old also served as president of the Detroit Pistons from 2000 to 2014, earning NBA Executive of the Year honors in 2003 and winning an NBA championship in 2004.

James Jones Spent Seven Seasons In The Suns’ Front Office

Jones, who turns 45 in October, spent the past seven seasons in the Suns’ front office. He also spent 14 years as a player in the NBA, winning two championships with the Miami Heat and another with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“I’m thrilled and honored to take on the responsibility of leading the Basketball Operations department,” Jones said in a statement.

“This is an exciting opportunity to pour my passion for the game into a new role and collaborate with so many talented professionals on driving the continued success and growth of the NBA.”

According to the NBA’s official press release, Jones will oversee the league’s basketball operations matters, including playing rules and how they are interpreted, player and coach conduct and discipline, along with policies and procedures related to how games are operated.

Jones Was Named NBA Executive Of The Year In 2021

Sources say Jones will report to Byron Spruell, the NBA’s president of league operations.

“James is widely respected across the NBA for being an inspiring leader and the consummate teammate during his more than 20 years as a highly successful player and team executive,” Spruell said in a statement.

“With his exceptional relationship-building skills and deep basketball expertise, he is well suited to guide our efforts to shape the current and future direction of the NBA game.”

Jones helped turn the Suns into title contenders, as the franchise went 34-39 in 2019-20 before making a significant leap to 51-21 in 2020-21 and making an NBA Finals appearance that year.

The Florida native was named NBA Executive of the Year in 2021, but the Suns struggled to achieve similar success in subsequent seasons despite having the highest payroll in league history.