League Under Scrutiny



NBA officials met Wednesday with congressional staffers in Washington to discuss the league’s connection to sportsbooks and recent gambling scandals. The talks followed federal charges against Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier, Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups, and others.

Two sources told The Associated Press that Commissioner Adam Silver did not attend, and no members of Congress were present. One described the meeting as “a fact-finding session.”

Lawmakers have demanded more transparency from the league about how it handles gambling investigations and protects the integrity of basketball.

Lawmakers Seek Clarity



Senators Ted Cruz and Maria Cantwell asked the NBA for details about Rozier’s case. They questioned why Rozier continued playing after sportsbooks flagged suspicious betting on a March 2023 game with the Charlotte Hornets.

“This Committee needs to understand the specifics of the NBA’s investigation and why Rozier was cleared to continue playing basketball,” Cruz and Cantwell wrote.

Federal prosecutors claim Rozier helped associates win bets by manipulating his performance in that game. The case mirrors that of former Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter, who was banned from the NBA in 2024.

Push for Federal Oversight



A House committee has also requested more information from the NBA. Lawmakers want to know if gaps exist in league rules that allow illegal betting. They worry that varying state laws make it hard to monitor gambling activity.

Silver has repeatedly said he supports federal regulation of sports betting instead of leaving it to individual states. He believes one national framework would make oversight stronger and restore trust in the league.

The NBA now faces pressure to show it can manage gambling issues and protect its image before Congress takes further action.