NBA Offseason Grades: Knicks, Rockets, Celtics, Cavaliers, Thunder

To wrap up this NBA offseason grades series, we have the elite of the elite from last season.

The New York Knicks are looking to take things one step further with a new head coach. The Houston Rockets acquired a legend of the game to plant itself in the inner circle. The Cleveland Cavaliers are exuding calm in the face of some postseason adversity and the Thunder are also playing it cool but on the back of having reached the mountain top.

Then there’s the Boston Celtics. A team that had the unfortunate circumstance of losing its best player to a full season injury and were forced into a pivot.

Here are the details of how they went about their business in the summer of 2025.

New York Knicks

Notable Additions: Jordan Clarkson, Guerschon Yabusele

Notable Departures: Precious Achiuwa

As talented as the Knicks starting five may be, a lack of depth has cost the team the last two postseasons.

Clarkson now provides the team with a microwave scoring option who will need to be insulated on the other end of the floor. Yabusele performed quite well last season in his return to the league after a strong 2024 Olympics. These are important gets in the grand scheme of things.

What matters most is how new head coach Mike Brown will change the offense and use the improved depth to his advantage.

This feels like a big moment for both Brown and the Knicks. Brown can’t have asked for a better opportunity to propel a team above their current ceiling. Meanwhile, the likes of Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns will know the next couple years of their career years could be legacy defining.

Getting Mikal Bridges to commit to a discount, even if it’s slight, could have important benefits down the line.

Grade: B-

Houston Rockets

Notable Additions: Kevin Durant, Dorian Finney-Smith, Clint Capela, Josh Okogie

Notable Departures: Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Cam Whitmore, Jock Landale

One of the worst halfcourt offenses acquired one of the most efficient scorers in the game’s history. They also did so in exchange for one Jalen Green who was arguably the most inefficient and ineffective scorer of last year’s playoffs and one expendable Dillon Brooks.

To add to that, the Rockets were also able to steal away Finney-Smith from the Los Angeles Lakers. That bolsters their defense but also adds a solid outside catch-and-shoot threat. Clint Capela shores up the center depth alongside Steven Adams off the bench behind Alperen Sengun.

They were also able to get Jabari Smith inked to a fair long-term extension at five years and $122 million.

The only thing I question here is if this same money may have been better spent on Nickeil Alexander-Walker. The Rockets currently have a shooting guard depth chart that slots in Amen Thompson by default followed by Josh Okogie.

Houston has plenty of forwards and so that potential lack of depth is the only reason they don’t get full marks for this offseason.

Grade: A

Boston Celtics

Notable Additions: Anfernee Simons, Georges Niang, Luka Garza, Hugo Gonzalez, Josh Minott

Notable Departures: Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis, Luke Kornet

There’s no way to sugarcoat this, it’s been a brutal offseason for the so very recently mighty Celtics.

Losing all of Holiday, Porzingis and Kornet knocks the stuffing out of Boston for at least this season. Based on the rumors, the Celtics were even looking to move on from Simons after acquiring him.

It has to be acknowledged that the Celtics went down this path because of the Achilles rupture suffered by Jayson Tatum. That terminated any hopes of contending for a title next season and ownership as well as the front office has since shifted focus to minimizing tax payments.

So, credit where it’s due, the Celtics were successful in doing that. Brad Stevens and co.’s transactions cut the tax bill by approximately $200 million. It’s a pity the second apron forced the hand of a team that built its core group organically.

Grade: B

Cleveland Cavaliers

Notable Additions: Lonzo Ball, Larry Nance Jr.

Notable Departures: Ty Jerome, Isaac Okoro

The Cavaliers have shown a lot of calm in not overreacting to their premature playoff exit. It appears they’ve stood on the side of the fence that tells them this was a team hampered by a crucial toe injury to Darius Garland and a missed game for Evan Mobley.

At the same time, Cleveland also acknowledged their lack of size in the backcourt and moved on from Ty Jerome in order to acquire Lonzo Ball. The latter’s health will play a big factor in the success of the transaction but there’s little to question in terms of process. It’s very clearly the right idea.

Would the Cavs consider moving on from Garland if the right player presented himself? Possibly. For now, the injuries in the East meant a measured approach could be all that’s required.

Grade: B

Oklahoma City Thunder

Notable Additions: N/A

Notable Departures: N/A

You can’t blame the champs for keeping the offseason focus on securing their ‘Big Three’ for the long haul. With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren all signed to extensions, Oklahoma City can expect to contend for a few more years at the very least.

Holmgren’s extension is one to keep an eye on. He missed his entire rookie season and played just 32 regular season games last year. His talent is worthy of the rookie max extension he received but now there will need to be the corresponding availability.

With the activity of the Nuggets and Rockets this offseason, though, it does give the impression that whatever gap existed prior to the offseason has been addressed in a big way.

The old adage is that champions need a bit of fresh blood to bring back the fire the next season. No team has repeated since the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018.

The experience of winning a title alone will make a young Thunder roster even better next season but it’s fair to wonder if that alone is enough.

Grade: B-