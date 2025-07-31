NBA Offseason Grades: Magic, Pistons, Bucks, Grizzlies, Wolves

As we continue our offseason grades series, it’s time to dig into five teams with very different narratives entering the 2025-26 season.

To start off, the Orlando Magic are a young team trying to take that next step into title contention status, or at least conference contender. The Detroit Pistons are determined to show their return to the postseason was no fluke. The Milwaukee Bucks looked dead and buried with the Damian Lillard Achilles injury and then got really desperate with a Hail Mary attempt to try and keep Giannis Antetokounmpo happy.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are trying to navigate past the wall that has been the Western Conference Finals the last two years. Then there’s the Memphis Grizzlies. Are they retooling or getting set for a rebuild?

How did their respective offseasons play out with all those different questions? Here’s a look.

Orlando Magic

Notable Additions: Desmond Bane, Tyus Jones, Jase Richardson, Noah Penda

Notable Departures: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, Gary Harris

It was a loud statement from the Magic to surrender the draft capital it did in acquiring Bane. They clearly believe the East is there for the taking next season and saw this as the opportune time for a meaningful upgrade.

Bane is about as theoretically perfect a complementary piece as one could hope to add alongside Paolo Banchero (who was signed to a long-term extension) and Franz Wagner. Not to mention, he’s well suited to playing alongside Jalen Suggs as well. Bane provides excellent outside shooting, playmaking, and another shot creator when the offense slows down.

Jones adds a veteran ball handler who should run bench units well but can also step into the starting lineup in a pinch. Richardson tumbled down draft boards and the early signs are that he may have dropped far too low with size being his main concern. Penda is a solid choice in the early second round who had some impressive moments in Las Vegas.

Now we just wait and see if Banchero and Wagner can be good enough to make this team look like a real contender.

Grade: A-

Detroit Pistons

Notable Additions: Duncan Robinson, Caris LeVert

Notable Departures: Dennis Schroder, Tim Hardaway Jr., Simone Fontecchio

Detroit was the Cinderella story of the league last season, flipping a 14-win season into a first-round playoff appearance. Next season, they will be betting big on internal growth.

Considering the identity of the team in the second half of last season, Schroder will be a meaningful loss. The hope will be that Jaden Ivey is fully recovered from a broken leg and will take another step in his development.

Malik Beasley was the team’s second best player last season and he’s gone. Is it reasonable to expect Robinson to have that kind of impact? The Pistons will be banking on Ausar Thompson and Ron Holland making significant jumps.

If not, becoming a known quantity around the league could see them stagnate. If it were up to them, and Beasley’s investigation aside, I think they’d rather have run it back with last season’s crew and have Ivey back in the mix.

Grade: B-

Milwaukee Bucks

Notable Additions: Myles Turner, Cole Anthony, Gary Harris

Notable Departures: Damian Lillard, Brook Lopez, Pat Connaughton

The Bucks at least deserve the award for most surprising transactions of the offseason. Stretching and waiving Lillard is something no one saw coming. Just to steal Myles Turner away from the Indiana Pacers? Hmmm.

At this stage in their respective careers, Turner is an upgrade over Lopez. Anthony should provide more value than Connaughton did last season. Harris has been irrelevant for several seasons now so it remains to be seen what he can contribute.

Losing Lillard to an Achilles rupture was devastating. Stretching and waiving him for what will be a $20 million cap hit over the next five seasons is going to have a seriously damaging effect long-term. Now, you still wouldn’t consider them among the favorites in the East.

The reset button was screaming at them and they ignored it. If Antetokounmpo elects to depart anyway, this would have a case for one of the worst offseasons in NBA history.

Grade: D- (Antetokounmpo leaving anyway would make this an F)

Memphis Grizzlies

Notable Additions: Ty Jerome, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Jock Landale, Cedric Coward

Notable Departures: Desmond Bane, Luke Kennard

Sure feels like the Grizzlies are primed for a retool if not a full rebuild. Caldwell-Pope is a clear downgrade from Bane and the priority was the future in securing draft capital.

Coward is the type of player you trade up for if you’re intent on taking a big swing. You take a big swing when you know the pillars of your franchise could be changing.

It’s the future of Ja Morant that appears the most uncertain. From the outside looking in, it appears that both sides could benefit from a separation. Morant for a change of scenery and the Grizzlies for a breath of fresh air. Between the injuries and the controversies, it’s been a lot for both to absorb.

Morant posted a cryptic message on social media after the Bane trade so it could be a matter of the front office finding the right deal. Securing Jaren Jackson Jr. long term at what will be considered fair value because he missed out on All-NBA is a big plus.

Grade: C

Minnesota Timberwolves

Notable Additions: Joan Beringer, Rasheer Fleming

Notable Departures: Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Luka Garza, Josh Minott

The damage of losing Alexander-Walker will be felt by the extent to which Terrence Shannon Jr. is ready to take on a bigger role and fill in. Donte DiVincenzo will also have to carry more of the load. Is Rob Dillingham ready for more?

Looking at the draft, Beringer and Fleming are solid gets for where they were selected.

Re-signing Julius Randle and Naz Reid were at the top of the priority list for the Wolves this off-season and they checked both boxes. They tried to get in the mix for Kevin Durant but the superstar wasn’t interested.

It’s plausible the Wolves take a step back next season with the way other West teams have improved around them.

Grade: B-