Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Shows MVP Composure

The 2025–26 NBA season tipped off with fireworks as the Oklahoma City Thunder edged the Houston Rockets in double overtime on ring night. MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the charge with 35 points, displaying his trademark mix of patience and poise.

The night wasn’t easy. Facing one of the league’s tallest and most physical lineups, and without co-star Jalen Williams(wrist injury), Gilgeous-Alexander was held to just five first-half points. Defended tightly by Amen Thompson, he waited until the fourth quarter to take over — scoring 12 in the final frame and tying the game with a clutch jumper over Thompson.

Moments later, he baited Kevin Durant into a foul, sinking two free throws that sealed the Thunder’s victory. The performance reinforced Gilgeous-Alexander’s evolution from star scorer to complete closer.

Sengun and Houston’s New Look Impress

Despite the loss, Alperen Sengun turned heads with a dominant 39-point, 11-rebound, 7-assist outing. The 22-year-old center hit five 3-pointers, showcasing an expanded offensive arsenal. Houston’s starting lineup, featuring Durant, Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., Sengun, and Steven Adams, stood as the tallest group in an opener since 1970–71, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

Houston limited OKC’s starters to 2-for-22 from deep and showed defensive versatility. The offense remains a work in progress, but the Rockets’ size and skill suggest they’re far from the rebuilding team of recent years.

Warriors Outlast Doncic and the Lakers

In the second marquee matchup, the Golden State Warriors topped the Los Angeles Lakers 122–114. Jimmy Butler III, recovering from ankle issues, scored 31 points and went a perfect 16-for-16 from the line, the most makes without a miss by any Warrior in a season opener.

Luka Doncic dazzled for L.A. with 43 points, 12 rebounds, and 8 assists, but turnovers (20 total) and poor shooting from deep (25%) proved costly. Austin Reaves added 26 points, yet the Lakers’ new pieces: Deandre Ayton, Marcus Smart, and Jake LaRavia struggled to find rhythm.

Coach JJ Redick summed it up bluntly: “These are the cards we were dealt.”

Golden State’s Depth Looks Elite

Even when Stephen Curry rested, the Warriors held firm, outscoring the Lakers by nine in his 16 bench minutes. Jonathan Kuminga added energy and efficiency with four threes, nine boards, and six assists.

It’s just one night, but the message was clear: the road to the West still runs through Golden State.