NBA Opens Season With Biggest Viewership Surge in 15 Years

Broadcast Numbers Reach New Heights

The NBA’s first month delivered its strongest national viewership in 15 years. On Thursday, the league announced that national broadcasts on NBC/Peacock, Amazon Prime Video and ESPN have already drawn more than 60 million viewers. That figure excludes the 2011–12 season, which opened on Christmas Day. The new numbers land during the first year of the league’s 11-year, $76 billion media rights deal, and they mark a promising start for the partnership.

The strong audience reflects consistent interest across multiple platforms. Fans have more ways than ever to access national games, and early-season storylines have driven attention on both coasts.

Social Media and Merch Sales Hit Records

The NBA’s digital reach continues to expand at a rapid pace. According to the league, NBA content has generated over 30 billion views across social media this season, the highest total at this stage of any campaign. That includes content produced by the league and third-party accounts.

Merchandise sales on NBAStore.com are also up more than 20%, driven by what the league calls “next generation stars.” That includes Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Anthony Edwards, Victor Wembanyama, Tyrese Maxey, Cooper Flagg, Jalen Brunson and Luka Dončić. Each has built strong followings, and their early-season performances have helped boost demand.

NBA League Pass has shown similar momentum. Subscriptions are up 10%, and fans are spending 8% more time watching games on the platform.

More than 60 million people in the U.S. have watched NBA games across NBC/Peacock, ESPN and Amazon Prime Video through the first month of the season, the most viewers for an opening month in 15 years. (Excludes 2011-12 season, which began on Christmas Day.) pic.twitter.com/JYSbEXk12C — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) November 20, 2025

Packed Arenas Add to Momentum

The league’s popularity is also visible in arenas across the country. Attendance is on pace with last season, which finished as the second-best in NBA history with about 97% capacity. Through Thursday, ten teams had sold out every home game: the Celtics, Cavaliers, Warriors, Rockets, Heat, Knicks, Thunder, Suns, Spurs and Jazz.

Other organizations have posted significant gains. Atlanta and Charlotte are up nearly 10% compared to last season, showing that growth isn’t limited to the league’s biggest markets.

A Strong Start to a New Era

With major broadcast partners in place and a rising generation of stars capturing global attention, the NBA has opened the season with broad momentum. Viewership, digital engagement and live attendance all point in the same direction. Through four weeks, fans have made it clear: the league’s reach is expanding faster than it has in over a decade.