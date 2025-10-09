NBA Partners with Alibaba as League Returns to China

Landmark Deal Before Macau Games

The NBA has entered a multiyear partnership with Alibaba Cloud, marking its official return to China after six years. The deal names Alibaba Cloud as the official cloud computing and AI partner of NBA China.

Announced on Thursday, the agreement aligns with two preseason games in Macau, hosted at Sands China’s Venetian property. The partnership focuses on using Alibaba’s artificial intelligence and data tools to enhance fan experiences on the NBA app in China.

This move signals a major step for the league, which is looking to rebuild its relationship with Chinese fans and partners after years of tension.

NBA’s Comeback After Six Years

The league last played in China in 2019. That year, a tweet from then–Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Moreysupporting Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protests led to a major fallout. Beijing suspended NBA broadcasts, and several sponsors withdrew, creating what the league later described as significant financial losses.

Now, the NBA aims to reset its image through live events. The Brooklyn Nets, owned by Alibaba chairman Joseph Tsai, will face the Phoenix Suns in two sold-out games on Friday and Sunday. NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal will attend both matchups, adding extra star power to the occasion.

Growing Basketball Culture in China

China remains one of basketball’s biggest markets. The NBA estimates that about 300 million people play the sport there. These Macau games are designed to reconnect with that massive audience and strengthen the NBA’s global footprint.

This preseason also shines a spotlight on Yang Hansen, a 7-foot-1 rookie from China who recently joined the Portland Trail Blazers. Yang expressed his excitement about the league’s return.

“I want to say firstly, playing for the Blazers is a wonderful thing for me,” he said through an interpreter. “I wish that I can take all the players and coaches to China in the future. For sure, I wish for more games in China.”

With Alibaba’s technology and the NBA’s renewed presence, this partnership marks a new era for basketball in China — one that blends innovation, culture, and global connection.