The NBA regular season has reached its conclusion and after 82 games, the action is just getting started. See here for a full guide to the postseason including who is playing in the play-in tournament this week.

NBA Play-in Tournament

The Eastern Conference was all wrapped up well before the final game of the regular season this year, but there was still a lot to play for in the West on Sunday night.

With the Warriors falling to the Clippers in overtime on Sunday they sacrificed a place in the playoffs and instead will have to compete in the NBA play-in tournament again.

Golden State will face off against the Grizzlies in the play-in tournament where they are looking to avoid the same fate as last year at this stage – when they were eliminated before the playoffs had even begun.

The injury plagued Dallas Mavericks earned a playoff against the Kings this week, with the winner taking on whoever loses in the Grizzles-Warriors head to head.

Golden State Warriors (7) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (8) – winner advances to face Houston Rockets

– winner advances to face Houston Rockets Sacramento Kings (9) vs. Dallas Mavericks (10) – winner advances to play loser of 7 vs. 8

With every position in the East already locked before the final game of the season, there was much less drama on Sunday than in the West.

The Hawks, Bulls and Heat already knew that they would be in the play-in tournament this week so almost all of the starters on those rosters were handed a well earned rest over the weekend.

Orlando Magic (7) vs. Atlanta Hawks (8) – winner advances to face Boston Celtics

– winner advances to face Boston Celtics Chicago Bulls (9) vs. Miami Heat (10) – winner advances to play loser of 7 vs. 8

There is just one day break for the NBA ahead of the postseason, with the seven and eight seed from both conferences facing off on Tuesday night. The Kings, Mavericks, Bulls and Heat all play on Wednesday night.

NBA Playoff bracket

There are of course six teams from each conference that already know their fate for the postseason, and those games have already been locked in for next weekend.

The first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs will get underway on Saturday, April 19th, with the No. 3-6 seeds from both conferences going head to head.

On Sunday the top seeds from each conference are in action, with the players from the play-in tournament given an extra day of rest to recover for the first round.

The Playoff Picture heading into the last day of the NBA regular season! Watch all 30 teams in action today starting at 1:00pm/et on ESPN and NBA League Pass to see how the final bracket shakes out 👀 pic.twitter.com/4dWKTcwIal — NBA (@NBA) April 13, 2025

Western Conference

Oklahoma City Thunder (1) vs. No. 7, 8, 9 OR 10 seed

Houston Rockets (2) vs. Golden State Warriors OR Memphis Grizzlies

Los Angeles Lakers (3) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (6)

Denver Nuggets (4) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (5)

Eastern Conference