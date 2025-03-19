NBA Referee Scott Foster Out Indefinitely With Calf Injury

Veteran NBA referee Scott Foster is out indefinitely after sustaining a calf injury during the game between the New York Knicks and Miami Heat Monday night. The Athletic’s Fred Katz was first to report.

The fourth quarter was completed with just two referees instead of the regular three. The Knicks won 116-95.

It was an eventful night at Madison Square Garden, comedian and actor Tracy Morgan suffering from some food poisoning that caused him to vomit while courtside before he was helped out of the arena.

Foster is in his 30th season as a league referee and has officiated over 1,700 regular season games and 241 playoff games including 24 NBA Finals games. He’s also worked two All-Star games, in 2010 and 2019.

When you think about it, it’s a bit of a surprise and impressive that referee injuries don’t happen more often.

Foster One Of League’s Most Recognizable Officials

Foster has come about as close to celebrity status as NBA referees can over the course of his career. From high profile games officiated to controversial links to the Tim Donaghy scandal, Foster has been far from the anonymous nature referees are generally expected to take on.

There has also been a strange relationship with future Hall-of-Famer Chris Paul. The San Antonio Spurs point guard believes he’s officiated unfairly when Foster is involved in his games and that there is a personal element that’s connected to his son.

Foster has officiated 20 of Paul’s games, the star guard holding a 3-17 record in those games.

Foster Staying In The News

The 57-year-old official made news about a month ago when giving his take on Michael Jordan and a few other former players. The previous generation has consistently criticized today’s game, and Foster targeting the take that players of the past would average far more points than they used to in today’s NBA.

Speaking as a podcast guest, Foster felt the takes made no sense primarily because it was illogical to think there could be higher individual scoring averages with the number of possessions in the game today.

He also made the point that players of the past would have to be able to shoot the three-pointer at least as well as Steph Curry to meet those bold claims.