NBA referees are testing wearing earpieces to ensure enhanced communication

As a whole, the NBA wants to have the best product possible for its fans. That includes all aspects of the game, even the referees. In the 2025-26 preseason, the league is testing new gear for its officials.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported that some refs have been seen wearing earpieces during the preseason. This is being done so that referees have enhanced communication on the court. Not just between the three officials, but with the league’s replay center in Secaucus, New Jersey. This is being done to allow constant communication between the refs, and it could help speed up the review process.

Will earpieces become a permanent fixture for referees across the NBA?

Also on referees: I’m told that the NBA, for the first time, is equipping all three referees on the floor with earpieces for every preseason game in NBA arenas. It’s the latest step in NBA earpiece testing … connecting the refs to each other and the Replay Center in Secaucus. https://t.co/e1paaMToer — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 5, 2025



This is not the first time the NBA has tested earpieces on referees during a game. NBA insider Marc Stein reported that earpieces were used at various points in the summer league and 2024-25 G League season. During an NBA game, there are three officials on the court. That includes a crew chief, referee, and umpire. Additionally, some non-uniformed officials manage the score and clock.

During certain 2025-26 preseason games, referees have worn earpieces. This is to enhance communication between the three officials on the court. Now, officials can communicate in real-time with one another without having to step off the court. Delays should be reduced, and errors will be minimized. While it’s a simple change, it will benefit all aspects of an NBA game.

It’s unknown if this earpiece technology will make an appearance during the 2025-26 season. The NBA is finally catching up to leagues like the NFL and MLB, which have been using earpieces for years. Referees wearing earpieces is part of the league’s ongoing push to modernize the game.

After fans have realized referees are wearing earpieces, there has been some outrage. Fans believe officials will have earpieces in because the NBA is “rigged.” However, there has been frustration between coaches/players and the officials. Controversial foul calls and delays for replay review have warranted a change. NBA refs are testing erapieces during the 2025-26 season. It’s only a matter of time until earpieces become a permanent fixture for referees across the league.