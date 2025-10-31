NBA Referees to Begin Wearing Headsets During Games

New communication system launches in two phases starting Saturday

For the first time in league history, NBA referees will wear headsets during regular-season games. The change begins Saturday as part of a two-phase rollout aimed at improving communication and efficiency during officiating.

Phase One: Limited Use During Reviews

The NBA announced Friday that referees will start using earpieces clipped to their uniforms. In this initial phase, the devices will only be active during instant replay reviews and other stoppages in play, not while the game is live.

This first stage is expected to last through January. Officials will use the technology to streamline replay decisions and improve coordination with the NBA’s replay center. The league hopes the added communication will make rulings faster and more consistent.

Phase Two: Full-Time Communication

Pending the success of the initial testing, the second phase will expand headset use to live play. Referees will be able to communicate directly with one another and the replay center throughout entire games. That phase will continue at least through the All-Star break in February, allowing the NBA to collect data and feedback before deciding on permanent implementation.

The league emphasized that the change aims to enhance real-time collaboration between officials, reduce confusion, and create a smoother viewing experience for fans.

Tested in Multiple NBA Events

While this marks the debut of headsets in the regular season, the NBA has already tested the system in several events since 2022. Trials took place at the G League Winter Showcase, the NBA Summer League, and preseason games.

Leagues around the world have used similar communication tools for years, especially in soccer and rugby, where real-time dialogue between referees helps with accuracy and consistency. The NBA’s move mirrors those standards as part of its continued effort to modernize officiating.

The introduction of headset communication represents another step in the league’s growing investment in technology. With implementation beginning Saturday, fans will see referees equipped with a new tool designed to improve the game’s flow and fairness.