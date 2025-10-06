A Classic Partnership Reignited

After more than two decades apart, the NBA and NBC are teaming up again. The network will launch Sunday Night Basketball on February 1, 2026, marking a major milestone in the league’s broadcast history. NBC aims to bring basketball back to the spotlight on Sunday nights, just as Sunday Night Football transformed the NFL’s primetime schedule.

Lenny Kravitz Brings Star Power

Four-time Grammy Award winner Lenny Kravitz will perform the new Sunday Night Basketball theme. His opening performance will set the stage each week for NBC’s marquee game.

NBC Sports Creative Director Tripp Dixon expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration. “A global icon with unmatched style and passion, Lenny is the perfect artist to set the tone for coverage of the biggest game of the week every Sunday night,” Dixon said. “We’re excited for our Sunday Night Basketball anthem to capture the energy and spirit of the league, and with a superstar like Lenny at its foundation, we can’t wait for fans everywhere to see what we’ve cooked up.”

Kravitz shared his excitement as well. “I have been a fan of basketball and the NBA since I was a kid,” he said. “ Im happy to be invited to take part with NBC Sports and the NBA, and I celebrate their support of sports, music, and culture. I am looking forward to this special moment.”

A Big Opening Night

The first Sunday Night Basketball broadcast will feature two major matchups. The Los Angeles Lakers face the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden at 7:00 p.m. ET. Later, the Denver Nuggets visit the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder to close out opening night.

Before February, fans can enjoy plenty of NBA action. The 2025–26 season tips off on October 21 with a doubleheader featuring Kevin Durant’s debut with the Houston Rockets and a battle between Stephen Curry’s Warriors and LeBron James’ Lakers.

More Basketball on NBC and Peacock

NBC and Peacock are expanding their basketball coverage throughout the season. Peacock NBA Monday launches on October 27, offering up to three national games weekly. Then, Coast 2 Coast Tuesday debuts on October 28, delivering Tuesday night doubleheaders on both NBC and Peacock.

With Kravitz’s star presence and NBC’s renewed commitment to the game, Sunday Night Basketball promises to blend sports, music, and culture into one of the season’s biggest television events.