Monday Marks a Crucial Day for Rising Stars

As the NBA season approaches, another significant milestone looms: the rookie-scale extension deadline. By Monday at 6 p.m. ET, 14 young players must finalize deals with their current teams, or face the prospect of entering free agency next summer.

Several names across the league are still negotiating, while others appear set to test the market. Here’s a look at where things stand.

Quiet Fronts: Spurs, Thunder, Raptors, and Wizards

Four players — Jeremy Sochan (Spurs), Ousmane Dieng (Thunder), Ochai Agbaji (Raptors), and Malaki Branham (Wizards). Have no reported progress in contract talks. None of their respective franchises have provided updates, suggesting that all four will likely head into the 2025 offseason without extensions.

Detroit’s Duo and Indiana’s Rising Star

In Detroit, both Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren have seen minimal movement at the negotiating table. According to The Stein Line, there has been “not much traction” in their talks with the Pistons.

Meanwhile, in Indiana, Bennedict Mathurin’s situation looks more optimistic. ESPN NBA Insiders predict he has a strong chance of remaining a Pacer long-term, though an agreement before Monday seems unlikely.

Contract Gaps in Atlanta and Phoenix

For the Atlanta Hawks, discussions with Dyson Daniels have hit a snag. Reports indicate a $35 million gap between both sides, with the player seeking an additional year. Despite the difference, there’s still hope for resolution before the deadline.

In Phoenix, the Suns are reportedly planning to evaluate Mark Williams for another season before deciding on his future. That stance makes an extension this week improbable.

Houston, Chicago, and Denver Weigh Their Options

The Rockets, having just finalized Kevin Durant’s short-term extension, are now expected to turn their focus toward Tari Eason. In Chicago, no progress has been made between the Bulls and Dalen Terry, making a deal before Monday doubtful.

In Denver, optimism surrounds Christian Braun, with HoopsHype reporting both sides are working on a five-year, $115–125 million deal. His teammate Peyton Watson, however, remains in uncertain territory unless the Braun deal is completed first.

Utah Staying Patient

Finally, Walker Kessler’s future with the Utah Jazz appears steady but unresolved. Reports from September noted that while Utah values him highly, the team is “not rushed” to finalize an extension.