NBA Rookie of the Year Odds: San Antonio’s Stephon Castle is the heavy betting favorite

On Sunday night, the Spurs lost 141-124 on the road to the Timberwolves. The team is 3-7 in their last 10 games and has lost two straight. That includes losses in 10 of their last 14 games.

San Antonio’s season was derailed when Victor Wembanyama had a season-ending injury. The lone bright spot for the Spurs in 2024-25 is rookie PG Stephon Castle. He is the heavy-betting favorite to win Rookie of the Year. There are 17 games left in the regular season for the Spurs.

Note: Odds via NBA sportsbook BetOnline, Accurate as of Mar. 10, 2025

Stephon Castle will likely win Rookie of the Year in 2024-25

In the 2023 NBA draft, the San Antonio Spurs had the #1 overall pick. They selected Victor Wembanyama and the team finished 22-60 during his rookie season. Wembanyama had a dominant season and won Rookie of the Year in 2023-24. San Antonio had the #4 pick in the 2024 NBA draft. They selected PG Stephon Castle out of Connecticut.

Castle played one season with the Huskies and won the national championship. As a rookie with the Spurs, Castle has played in 61 of their 65 games in 2024-25. He is averaging (13.5) points, (3.1) rebounds, and (3.5) assists per game. Over his last six games, Castle is averaging (23.3) points, (5.2) rebounds, (4.7) assists, and (1.2) steals per game. He is just the sixth rookie in NBA history to average those numbers over a six-game stretch. Castle joins Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, and Larry Bird.

According to odds via BetOnline, Castle is the betting favorite (-350) to win Rookie of the Year. The next closest odds are Memphis’ Jaylen Wells at (+600). If Castle wins in 2024-25, the Spurs will have back-to-back Rookie of the Year award winners. The last team to draft back-to-back Rookie of the Year winners was the Magic in 1992 with Shaquille O’Neal and Chris Webber in 1993. However, the Magic traded Webber on draft night to the Warriors. Barring a major setback, Stephon Castle and Victor Wembanyama will be the next set of teammates to win Rookie of the Year back-to-back.