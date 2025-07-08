NBA Rumors: Al Horford ‘Destined’ To Join Warriors This Offseason

The Golden State Warriors are in need of another big man this offseason after losing longtime center Kevon Looney to the New Orleans Pelicans, and one player they’re reportedly targeting is former Boston Celtics center Al Horford.

Al Horford Named Warriors’ Top Target In NBA Free Agency

NBA insider Marc Stein reported Sunday that Horford “is destined” to join the Warriors this offseason even though they “currently have only the $5.7 million taxpayer midlevel to offer him.”

Earlier this month, Stein and Jake Fischer called Horford the Warriors’ “top target” in free agency. The 39-year-old recently completed a two-year, $19.5 million contract with the Celtics.

In 60 games (42 starts) with Boston last season, he averaged 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 27.7 minutes per contest while shooting 42.3% from the field, 36.3% from deep, and a career-best 89.5% at the foul line.

Horford Mulling Retirement

Although teams are pursuing the 2023-24 NBA champ, Horford is considering retirement after a long career, as the 18-year veteran is just among the few remaining unrestricted free agents on the NBA market, according to The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach.

“Horford’s future remains unclear,” Himmelsbach reported. “A league source said Monday that Horford is taking his time while assessing offers from multiple teams but added that the 39-year-old is considering retirement, too.”

If Horford decides not to play in the Bay Area, the Denver Nuggets could be a potential candidate to add the big man if Jonas Valanciunas decides to play in the EuroLeague, per Stein.

Former NBA Champion Could Join Knicks

Last month, while appearing on ESPN’s “Hoop Collective” podcast, senior reporter Tim Bontemps suggested that Horford could consider joining the New York Knicks this summer since the five-time All-Star is a longtime buddy of Knicks star center Karl-Anthony Towns.

“Al Horford is a free agent,” said Bontemps. “I don’t think at this point it makes a lot of sense for … Horford to be back in Boston. Maybe he will be, but given where things are with the Celtics, I think he’s now much more in play than he might have been a month ago.

“Horford is [also] a longtime friend of Towns and has played with him with the Dominican National team for a long time. … That’s a team that’ll be in the mix in the East.”

Despite Bontemps’ comments, Horford doesn’t seem interested in playing in the Big Apple. After nearly two decades in the league, the former first-rounder will likely decide to either join Golden State or call it a career.