NBA Rumors: Bulls’ Josh Giddey Wants A Five-Year, $150M Deal?

Chicago Bulls restricted free agent guard Josh Giddey is reportedly asking for a five-year, $150 million deal similar to that of Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs, according to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto. Such a contract would give Giddey approximately $30 million annually.

Josh Giddey Averaged Career-High Numbers In 2024-25

Giddey, 22, could potentially receive a raise this offseason, as he finished the 2024-25 season strong. In 70 games (69 starts), he averaged 14.6 points and career highs of 8.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, and 1.2 steals.

The 2021 first-rounder also shot 46.5% from the floor and a career-best 37.8% from 3-point range. He finished 20th in the league in defensive rebounds (439) and 10th in assists (503).

In Chicago’s 121-103 win over the Indiana Pacers on March 10, he recorded a season-high 29 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, and a block in 27 minutes of action.

Giddey signed a four-year, $27.21 million rookie-scale contract in August 2021. He earned $6.58 million in 2023-24 and $8.35 million this season. Both salaries are club options.

Several Bulls Players Are On Expiring Contracts

Per Spotrac, the future of other Bulls players remains unclear. Center Nikola Vucevic is set to enter the final season of his deal worth $21.48 million.

However, after drawing trade interest, particularly from the Warriors, the big man is expected to come up again in trade talks this summer.

Fellow Bulls center Zach Collins is also on an expiring $18.08 million deal entering next season, and starting guard Coby White is entering the final year of his contract at $12.89 million.

In addition, guard Kevin Huerter is entering the final year of his deal at $18 million and reportedly drew interest from the Utah Jazz in trade talks after initially being acquired by Chicago shortly before the trade deadline.

Then there’s guard Ayo Dosunmu, who’s entering the final year of his deal worth $7.52 million. Plus, veteran guard Tre Jones is expected to draw interest on the free agent market this summer.

The Bulls are also waiting for Jevon Carter to exercise his $6.81 million player option for 2025-26.