NBA Rumors: Kevin Love Eyeing New York, Los Angeles Markets

The Miami Heat dealt Kevin Love to the Utah Jazz as part of a three-team trade with the Los Angeles Clippers earlier this month, and the Jazz are rumored to buy out the remaining $4.15 million of his contract.

Kevin Love Prefers Big Glamour Markets

A contract buyout would make Love a free agent.

When and if a buyout is reached, Love would be interested in joining a squad in the New York or Los Angeles markets. Those teams include the Knicks, Nets, Lakers, and Clippers.

“So with Kevin Love, to my understanding, he really only wants to be in the big glamour markets,” NBA insider Jake Fischer said during a Bleacher Report live stream.

“I do think it would mostly be something along the lines of Kevin Love going to a New York or a Los Angeles type of situation. So, we’ll see if that can materialize for him.”

Fischer emphasized that many buyouts this summer followed a similar pattern — players waited until their next team was confirmed before completing the mutual agreement.

Last week, Bradley Beal agreed to a contract buyout with the Phoenix Suns and joined the Clippers on a two-year, $11 million deal with a player option after he cleared waivers.

Former NBA Champion Could Be Targeting Lakers, Knicks

Love turns 37 in September and is set to enter his 18th NBA season in 2025-26.

The Cleveland Cavaliers were also linked to the five-time All-Star, as he last played for them during the 2023-23 season. He helped the Cavs win their first-ever NBA title in 2016 alongside LeBron James and Kyrie Irving.

Because of Love’s personal history with James, the Lakers are a potential landing spot. The Purple and Gold signed Marcus Smart last week, added Deandre Ayton, and re-signed Jaxson Hayes this summer.

Another high-profile landing spot that Love could be targeting is the Knicks, who still have space to add another veteran to their roster on a minimum contract.

Guerschon Yabusele took slightly less than the full $5.7 million mid-level exception.

Regardless of where Love ends up playing, the two-time All-NBA member is not expected to command many minutes. But a former champion with his level of experience could prove to be a vital asset to any team’s locker room.

In 23 games (nine starts) with the Heat last season, Love averaged 5.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 10.9 minutes per contest while shooting 35.7% from the field, 35.8% from 3-point range, and 69.6% at the foul line.

He missed the final 12 games of the season and all four of Miami’s playoff games due to personal reasons.