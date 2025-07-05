NBA Rumors: Ryan Rollins Drawing Interest From 5 Teams

Free agent guard Ryan Rollins has drawn interest from the Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns, San Antonio Spurs, Portland Trail Blazers, and Los Angeles Lakers, according to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto.

Bucks Have Early Bird Rights To Re-Sign Ryan Rollins

According to Basketball Reference, in 81 career NBA regular-season games (19 starts) across three seasons, Rollins has averaged 5.1 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 11.9 minutes per contest.

In 56 games (19 starts) with Milwaukee last season, Rollins averaged career highs of 6.2 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 14.6 minutes per contest while shooting 48.6% from the field and a 40.8% from 3-point range.

“Despite withdrawing a qualifying offer to Rollins, which reduced his cap hold to gain more cap space, the Bucks still have Early Bird Rights to re-sign him,” Scotto wrote.

Per Spotrac, the Trail Blazers have the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception available, while the Spurs and Lakers have their bi-annual exceptions available.

Meanwhile, the Suns have a veteran minimum contract to fill this summer. If Phoenix agrees to a buyout with Bradley Beal, the Suns would create more financial flexibility.

Rollins Was Selected 44th Overall In The 2022 NBA Draft

Rollins, 23, was selected 44th overall by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2022 NBA draft out of the University of Toledo. He was later traded to the Golden State Warriors in exchange for the draft rights to Tyrese Martin, the 51st pick in the draft, and cash considerations.

Although the 6-foot-4 Rollins signed his rookie contract with the Warriors in July that year, he did not play for them in the NBA Summer League due to a right foot injury.

After 12 appearances off the bench in the 2022-23 season, Golden State announced that Rollins would undergo season-ending surgery to repair a Jones fracture of the fifth metatarsal in his right foot.

He scored a season-high seven points in a loss at New Orleans on Nov. 4, 2022.

Warriors Sent Rollins To Washington In Jordan Poole Trade

During the 2023 offseason, the Warriors traded Rollins along with Jordan Poole, Patrick Baldwin Jr., and draft picks to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Chris Paul.

Rollins, however, was waived by Washington in January 2024.

Weeks later, Milwaukee added the Detroit native on a two-year, two-way contract. The Bucks converted his two-way deal into a standard NBA contract this past March.

In Milwaukee’s 133-123 win over the Suns on April 1, Rollins recorded a career-high 23 points on 8-of-10 (80%) shooting from the floor and 5-for-7 (71.4%) from beyond the arc.