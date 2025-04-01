NBA SGP Picks April 1: Magic vs. Spurs Parlay Bet With +333 Odds

April is officially here and the 2025 NBA playoffs are quickly approaching. Tonight, the Orlando Magic are on the road for the second and final meeting vs. the San Antonio Spurs.

Earlier this season, the Spurs lost 112-111 to the Magic. Below, we’ll look at a same-game parlay for the Magic vs. Spurs with (+333) odds. The Magic are favored by 3.5 points on the road.

Note: Odds via NBA sportsbook BetOnline, Accurate as of Apr. 1, 2025

NBA Same Game Parlay Picks, April 1

Magic vs. Spurs Same Game Parlay Picks

Franz Wagner Over 4.5 assists, Stephon Castle Over 18.5 points, & Paolo Banchero Over 6.5 rebounds (+333)

At one point this season, the Magic were a top-four team in the Eastern Conference. However, injuries derailed Orlando’s 2024-25 season. All-star big man Paolo Banchero missed 34 consecutive games with an adductor injury. Additionally, Jalen Suggs (knee) was ruled out at the beginning of March for the remainder of the season. While the Magic have missed key players, Franz Wagner is having a career-best season with the Magic. His (24.2) points, (5.7) rebounds, and (4.7) assists per game. In eight of his last 13 games, Wagner has had over 4.5 assists. That is the first of three legs for our Magic vs. Spurs parlay on Tuesday night.

The San Antonio Spurs are another team that has had their season derailed by injuries. All-star Victor Wembanyama has been out since mid-February due to deep vein thrombosis in his shoulder. De’Aaron Fox has been out since mid-March with a pinky injury. Fox tried playing through the pain all season but was eventually ruled out for the rest of the year. San Antonio is 31-34 this season and will not make the playoffs in 2024-25. Spurs’ rookie Stephon Castle is having a solid first season. He is the betting favorite to win Rookie of the Year. In 11 of his last 18 games, Castle has scored over 18.5 points. That is the second of three legs on Tuesday.

Paolo Banchero got off to an incredibly hot start in the 2024-25 season. However, he suffered an adductor injury in late October and missed 34 consecutive games for Orlando. Missing Banchero for over two months was a massive blow to Orlando’s roster. He’s missed 40 total games for the Magic this season. When healthy, Banchero has been his normal self. The 22-year-old continues to evolve his game. In his third professional season, Banchero is averaging (25.9) points, (7.2) rebounds, and (4.2) assists. If Banchero would have stayed healthy, he likely would have had his second all-star selection. In seven if his last 10 games, Banchero has had over 6.5 rebounds. That is the third and final leg for our Magic vs. Spurs parlay on Tuesday night.